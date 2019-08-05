Inspiring book by the Passionpreneur Moustafa Hamwi hits #1 International Bestseller

By Staff

Live Passionately – the Blueprint to Design a Life Truly Worth Living by Moustafa Hamwi, known globally as the Passionpreneur, hits #1 on Amazon bestseller list in the US, UK and Australia within a week from its launch exclusively on Amazon for Kindle Edition

“My goal is to empower 7,777,777 million people to pursue the most passionate life ever, a life to die for, this book is one of the tools” said Moustafa.

In this must-read book, Moustafa shares invaluable insights, tools and techniques distilled from conducting 160+ in-person interviews with global leaders, authors, speakers, coaches, celebrities, Olympians and Nobel prize laureates, diving deep into their interpretation of passion and its impact on all aspects of success in life and work.

It is worth mentioning that Moustafa is ranked as one of the top 100 leaders of the future and all that he has learnt many years of researching the topic of passion has been distilled into this book, which moves the reader from concepts and theories into integrated end-to-end processes, tools and techniques.

This book is for anyone who is looking for an opportunity to bring passion back into their life in a way that will positively impact their career, business, relationships and lifestyle like never before.

This book is intentionally designed to be interactive–the days of a book being nothing but a book are long gone.

Live Passionately becomes more personalised based on how the reader interacts with it. After all, designing a passionate life is a personal journey and nobody else’s!

Live Passionately is now available to inspire readers across the globe through the IngramSpark distribution network and other affiliates which will cover print-on-demand across the UK, Europe, USA, Australia, New Zealand and the Middle East.

The e-book is available in 25+ online bookstores.