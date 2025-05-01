Interiors UAE Announces 5-Year Warranty on Timeless Pieces with “For Generations, By Generations” Campaign

ubai: Interiors UAE has announced its landmark campaign, For Generations, By Generations — a heartfelt celebration of timeless design, heritage craftsmanship, and enduring quality. The campaign highlights Interiors’ commitment to offering furniture that not only enhances today’s living spaces but also stands the test of time. At the heart of this initiative is a bold promise: a 5-year warranty on a curated selection of the world’s most prestigious furniture brands.

This campaign signals a renewed commitment to Interiors’ founding values — uncompromising quality, timeless aesthetics, and heirloom-level durability. Each featured piece is the result of expert craftsmanship from renowned ateliers in Italy, Spain, Canada, and the United States — crafted using premium materials such as solid hardwoods, full-grain leathers, European fabrics, and hand-applied finishes. This industry-leading initiative underscores the company’s confidence in the exceptional craftsmanship of its collections and encourages customers to invest in furniture that delivers long-term value and style.

The new warranty covers a curated selection of Interiors’ leading luxury brand collections, including Michael Amini, Giorgio Collection, Alf Italia, Nicoletti, Bernhardt, Mariner, ART Furniture, Décor-Rest, Lexington, and Fama.

“For Generations, By Generations is more than a campaign, it’s a reflection of who we are. Interiors has been part of people’s homes and lives for decades, serving multiple generations with care, quality, and consistency.“ said Raed Dibs, CEO of Interiors UAE. “The furniture we bring to our customers is built to last—just like the relationships we've nurtured through the years. With the introduction of our 5-year warranty on select brands, we’re reinforcing a simple truth: Like us, our furniture lasts.”

This industry-leading initiative positions Interiors UAE as not just a furniture retailer, but a trusted partner in every customer’s lifestyle journey with beautiful, lasting solutions for modern living.

The For Generations, By Generations campaign is now live across Interiors showrooms across the country, and online at www.interiorsfurniture.com

About Interiors UAE:

Interiors UAE, a member of Easa Saleh Al Gurg Group has a long-standing history of creating beautiful homes. Over five decades of design and inspiration come together to offer a stunning range of furniture. With a focus on innovation, quality materials, and skilled craftsmanship, Interiors UAE’s furniture collections showcase unique designs to suit every style and taste.

From the very first showroom in 1968, Interiors UAE has been furnishing residences with exclusive collections from some of the finest brands in the world, constantly evolving to suit the latest trends with no compromises on quality. This dynamic and flexible attitude underlines everything the brand does, and has allowed Interiors UAE to continue to grow and maintain their position as an industry leader.

