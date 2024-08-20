Interiors UAE Brings Exquisite Neo-Classic Style from Leading Global Brands

Timeless Elegance and Modern Sophistication come together with collections from Michael Amini, Theodore Alexander, and A.R.T. Furniture

Interiors UAE, one of the country’s most loved furniture and home decor brands has taken the design bar even higher with their Neo-Classic style collection. Offering a seamless blend of traditional elements with and modern aesthetics, this curated selection brings together the finest pieces from renowned brands Michael Amini, Theodore Alexander, and A.R.T. Furniture, each contributing their unique expertise to a collection that seamlessly combines classical beauty with contemporary practicality.

The Neo-Classic collection reflects Interiors UAE’s commitment to delivering timeless elegance, where classical design meets modern sophistication. Each piece in the collection is crafted with exquisite attention to detail, using the highest quality materials.

Key pieces in the collection are from global brands such as Michael Amini, known for its luxurious and intricately designed furnishings. The brand which has been around since 1988, infuses the collection with a touch of Hollywood glamor and global inspiration. Another key brand is Theodore Alexander which brings its renowned craftsmanship and meticulous artistry, offering a versatile range that caters to both traditional and contemporary tastes. Interiors’ collection is also graced by A.R.T. Furniture, celebrated for its artistic designs and commitment to quality since 2003. The brand adds a layer of global cultural richness with its artisanal finishes and thoughtful detailing down to every last finish.

Speaking about the Neo-Classic Collection, Raed Dibs, CEO of Interiors UAE at Interiors UAE said, “We’re proud to feature standout global brands such as Micheal Amini, Theodore Alexander, and A.R.T. Furniture which set our unique collection apart for both impeccable design as well as lasting quality.”

This collection is about more than just aesthetics; it’s designed for everyday life, providing functional sophistication that enhances the beauty and practicality of any space. Interiors’ Neo-Classic collection is ideal for discerning customers who appreciate the fusion of old-world charm and modern innovation.

Interested media, interior designers, and customers are invited to experience the artistry of the Neo-Classic collection. Discover how the collection can transform homes into spaces where elegance and functionality coexist beautifully. For more information, please visit the website at www.interiorsfurniture.com

