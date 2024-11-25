Interiors UAE Embraces the Serenity of Natures Hues with Minted Escape Collection

Step into a world of tranquility and elegance with Minted Escape, Interiors UAE’s latest collection that transforms your home into a serene retreat inspired by the calming hues of mint green. This thoughtfully curated collection brings nature’s tranquility indoors, offering customers the opportunity to create a serene personal retreat during the bustling holiday season.

At the heart of the campaign is the evocative color, mint green—a versatile, refreshing hue that evokes balance and rejuvenation. By combining nature-inspired tones, luxurious soft furnishings, and meticulously crafted layouts, Minted Escape exemplifies how design can transform spaces into havens of peace. Signature pieces by Bernhardt, a design house with over 135 years of experience, take center stage, merging high-quality craftsmanship with subtle green accents to create interiors that are both elegant and inviting.

“Minted Escape invites our customers to embrace the soothing power of nature in their homes,” said Raed Dibs, CEO of Interiors UAE. “By pairing mint green with expertly crafted furnishings, we’ve created a blueprint for rejuvenating spaces that exude sophistication and harmony.”

From cozy living rooms to airy bedrooms, Minted Escape demonstrates how mint green can be integrated into any interior. Layered with botanical-inspired textures, neutral tones, and balanced layouts, the collection offers endless inspiration for refreshing spaces. Whether customers are reimagining a single room or an entire home, the Minted Escape collection ensures a seamless blend of style, comfort, and serenity.

Perfectly timed for the holiday season, the campaign aims to inspire customers to refresh their homes and embrace the restorative qualities of nature. Mint green serves as a versatile foundation, complementing a wide range of styles—from minimalist to classic—with its calming presence.

Discover the art of tranquility with the Minted Escape collection, available now at Interiors UAE showrooms. For more information, please visit the website at www.interiorsfurniture.com

