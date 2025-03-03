Interiors UAE Launches Elevated Statement Pieces from Uttermost to Transform Homes this Ramadan

Interiors UAE has unveiled an exclusive selection of accent pieces by Uttermost, designed to bring warmth, elegance, and sophistication to homes during the holy month of Ramadan. Featuring exquisite craftsmanship and timeless design, this collection enhances festive gatherings, transforming interiors into refined sanctuaries of style and serenity.

Ramadan is a time of warmth, reflection, and togetherness, and Interiors Furniture embraces this spirit with a curated range of statement décor. From striking furniture pieces to expressive artwork and luxurious textures, each element is crafted to create an Iconic Moment - where celebrations are set against a space of inspired design.

In order to create these Iconic Moments, customers can draw from a range of sophisticated accent pieces that blend function and artistry. The standout pieces from Uttermost include the Wrenley Table Lamp, which brings sculptural elegance to any setting, featuring an off-white porcelain base with organic ridges, a glossy aged finish, and antique brass hardware, and linen shade to cast a soft, ambient glow for intimate Ramadan evenings.

Expressive artwork and refined mirrors add depth and character. The Henzler Glass Table, with its antiqued gold-leaf finish, reinforced mirror top, and tempered glass gallery shelf, makes for an ideal centerpiece for elegant displays.

The Wenman Bronze Candleholder and textured glass lanterns add a minimal yet powerful statement to create an inviting atmosphere with their dark bronze and gold-rubbed finishes, while the coral-inspired Charbel Bookends add an organic yet refined touch. The Arta Table Clock, crafted from steel with an antique brushed brass finish and a clear bubble glass face, adds vintage charm to any refined space.

When it comes to larger furniture pieces, the Voyage Brass and Wood Bench, featuring a brushed brass iron base and acacia wood top in a gray-glazed walnut veneer, offers an elegant touch whether placed in an entryway or living space.

“An Iconic Moment is more than just a celebration—it’s a feeling, a beautifully curated experience that lingers in memory,” says Raed Dibs, CEO of Interiors UAE. “At Interiors Furniture, we believe that every space tells a story, and with Uttermost’s exceptional accent pieces, our customers can create interiors that are both inspiring and inviting. Ramadan is a time of warmth, gathering, and elegance, and through our carefully selected collections, we are honored to be a part of the moments that matter most

The Uttermost collection is available exclusively at Interiors UAE, in stores across the country or online at www.interiorsfurniture.com

