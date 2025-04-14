Interiors UAE Unveils Exclusive Michael Amini “Villa Cherie” Collection: A Romantic Reimagination of Classic European Design

Interiors UAE has launched Villa Cherie by Michael Amini, an exclusive furniture collection that redefines Neo-Classic European elegance for the contemporary home. Blending Parisian charm with modern sophistication, Villa Cherie is a celebration of timeless design, intricate craftsmanship, and refined romance.

Curated for those who seek more than just furniture, but a lifestyle defined by beauty and meaning - the collection features graceful curves, rich finishes, and statement-making silhouettes. From opulent dining tables to ornate bedroom pieces, each item is crafted to transform everyday living into an expression of personal style and emotion.

“At Interiors, we believe that design is deeply personal — it’s the story of who you are, told through space, form, and feeling,” said Raed Dibs, CEO of Interiors UAE. “Villa Cherie by Michael Amini is a collection that speaks to the soul. It captures the poetry of Parisian elegance and translates it into pieces that are not only beautiful, but meaningful. We are proud to bring this exclusive collection to our customers in the UAE who don’t just furnish their homes, but design them with intention, emotion, and an eye for timeless artistry.”

As the exclusive home of Villa Cherie in the UAE, Interiors continues its mission to bring design-led, emotionally resonant collections to discerning customers. The launch also highlights Interiors’ commitment to offering unique, curated lifestyles that inspire customers to reimagine their spaces with sophistication and warmth.

In addition to the main collection, Villa Cherie is thoughtfully complemented by a curated selection of accent pieces that bring texture, elegance, and functionality into harmony. The Charbel Bookends, are masterfully handcrafted with a faux coral finish and perched atop sleek crystal bases, perfect for both traditional and modern interiors. The Voyage Brass and Wood Bench balances brushed brass with gray-glazed acacia wood, creating a refined contrast of warm metallics and rich natural textures, ideal for entryways, bedrooms, or living rooms. The Wrenley Table Lamp, with its glossy off-white porcelain base and antique brass hardware, introduces soft lighting and sculptural charm to any setting. Additional highlights include the Henzler Glass Table, a gold-leaf-finished iron silhouette with a reinforced mirrored top and clear glass shelving, and the Arta Table Clock, an artful timepiece in antique brushed brass with a clear bubble glass face.

Customers are invited to explore Villa Cherie at Interiors’ showrooms across the UAE. Experience firsthand the artistry, emotion, and enduring beauty behind one of Michael Amini’s most iconic collections to date. Learn more about the collection at www.interiorsfurniture.com

