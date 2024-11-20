Italian Village Offers Homes for $1 to Disillusioned Americans After Trump’s Re-election

As many communities around the world contemplate the consequences of Donald Trump's re-election as President of the United States, a village on the Italian island of Sardinia has offered a potential escape.

Like many rural areas in Italy, the village of Ollolai has been struggling to attract new residents to revive its economy, following decades of population decline. To address this, it began selling dilapidated homes for just one euro, a little more than a dollar, in an effort to make the offer more appealing, according to CNN.

Now, following the results of the November 5 election, the village has launched a website aimed at potential American expatriates, offering more affordable homes in the hope that those disillusioned by the outcome will consider buying one of the vacant properties.

The website asks: "Tired of global politics? Want to embrace a more balanced lifestyle with new opportunities?... It's time to start building your European escape in the stunning paradise of Sardinia."

Francesco Colombo, the village mayor, told CNN that the website was specifically created to attract American voters after the presidential election. He expressed his fondness for the United States and his belief that Americans are the best suited to help revive his community.

He added, "We really want to focus on Americans first and foremost. Of course, we can't prevent people from other countries from applying, but Americans will have expedited procedures. We’re betting on them to help us revive the village—they are our ace in the hole."

