Japan's Elderly Turn to Crime for Shelter as Aging Crisis Deepens

In a troubling reflection of Japan's aging population crisis, an 81-year-old woman named Akiyo resorted to theft to secure a place in prison, finding it a more stable alternative to life on the outside. Akiyo has been incarcerated twice at Tochigi Women's Prison, the largest facility for women in Japan, situated north of Tokyo. The prison houses nearly 500 inmates, many of whom are elderly.

Akiyo first turned to shoplifting in her 60s when her limited pension made it hard to survive. "I made a bad decision thinking it was a small matter," she admitted. "If I had financial security and a comfortable life, I wouldn't have done it." However, after being released in October 2024, Akiyo found herself battling isolation and the fear of her son’s disapproval. She lived with her 43-year-old son, who often urged her to leave, exacerbating her sense of abandonment.

"I’m afraid of how my son views me. Being alone is incredibly hard, and I feel ashamed to have ended up like this," Akiyo said. "If I had a stronger will, maybe life would’ve been different, but now I’m too old to change anything."

For many elderly like Akiyo, prison offers a sense of community and stability missing from their daily lives. "There are good people in here," she noted. "Perhaps this is the most stable life for me."

Prison officer Takayoshi Shiranaga highlighted that some elderly even expressed willingness to pay to stay incarcerated, preferring it over the fear of dying alone. "Many would pay between 20,000 to 30,000 yen (around Rs 11,200 to Rs 16,800) monthly just to have the security prison provides," Shiranaga stated.

Japan’s demographic challenges are stark. In 2024, the number of citizens aged 65 and older reached a record 36.25 million, representing 29.3% of the population—making Japan the fastest-aging country globally. According to the Ministry of Internal Affairs and Communications, this proportion is the highest among all nations with populations exceeding 100,000.

As Japan grapples with these demographic shifts, stories like Akiyo's shine a light on the urgent need for better support systems for the elderly, who increasingly see prison as a last refuge.

