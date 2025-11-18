Kohler and Al Hashimya: A Timeless Partnership Enters a New Era

Kohler Co. proudly announced the grand reopening of its newly renovated Dubai showroom, in collaboration with its long-standing partner Al Hashimya. This milestone marks the next chapter in a partnership that has defined design excellence in the UAE for over four decades. The occasion was graced by Laura Kohler, representing the Kohler family, as the two brands celebrate a shared legacy built on innovation, craftsmanship, and enduring trust.

Since 1982, Al Hashimya has been an integral partner in bringing Kohler’s world-renowned kitchen and bath innovations to the UAE. Together, the two families have established a strong foundation of design leadership, inspiring architects, designers, and homeowners through flagship showrooms across Dubai, Abu Dhabi, and Al Ain.

The newly renovated Kohler Dubai Showroom represents more than a refreshed space; it embodies Kohler’s design vision. As the first showroom in the world to embody Kohler’s new heritage-design concept, it offers visitors an immersive experience where artistry, innovation, and sustainability converge. Every element of the space reflects Kohler’s commitment to elevating modern living through purposeful design and timeless craftsmanship.

Highlight Collections:

The showroom not only showcases the full breadth of Kohler’s kitchen and bath portfolios, but also highlights several signature product ranges that speak to design, performance, and luxury:

KOHLER Artist Editions Inia Wading Pool Glass Vessel Sink — Representing Kohler’s celebrated Artist Editions line, this vessel sink blends sculptural form with rich materiality, part of a programme that has elevated bathrooms into collectible design objects over 40 years.

KOHLER Veil floor mount Smart Toilet — A premium smart-toilet solution merging advanced flush and hygiene technology with sleek form, reflecting Kohler’s commitment to innovation in wellness and sanitary design.

KOHLER Anthem Digital Control — From Kohler’s Anthem digital bath control system, this product enables sophisticated user interaction with bath/regime settings — the kind of immersive technology that the showroom experience brings to life.

Kallista Script Widespread Bathroom Faucet — From Kallista (a Kohler Luxury brand), the Script faucet demonstrates the artful luxury side of Kohler: fine-finished materials, elegant proportions, and high-end customization.

“This renovation represents our shared legacy with Kohler. It honours our history, while looking forward to the future,” said Sarkis El Raidy, General Manager at Al Hashimya.

Laura Kohler, Chief Sustainability and DEI Officer at Kohler Co., added: “With this showroom, we invite clients to not only see our products, but to feel our design ethos — where craftsmanship and innovation combine to transform everyday spaces into meaningful experiences.”

We invite you to experience the newly reimagined Kohler Dubai Showroom, a space that embodies the evolution of design and the spirit of innovation.

– ends –

About Kohler Co

For more than 150 years, Kohler Co. has been a global leader in bold design and innovation, dedicated to helping people live gracious, healthy, and sustainable lives through its kitchen and bath products; luxury cabinetry, tile, and lighting; wellness products and services; and luxury hospitality experiences and major championship golf. Privately held Kohler Co. was founded in 1873 and is headquartered in Kohler, Wisconsin. The company also develops sustainable living solutions to enhance the quality of life for current and future generations. Its Innovation for Good platform addresses pressing issues, such as clean water and safe sanitation, with breakthrough products and services for underserved communities. David Kohler serves as Chair and CEO and represents the fourth generation of Kohler family leadership.