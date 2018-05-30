Largest open museum to be set up in Dubai

Dubai Municipality is collaborating with the Department of Tourism and Commerce Marketing and the Dubai Culture and Arts Authority to establish the largest cultural project in the heart of the historical Shindagha region, Dubai. The project includes the largest open museum with various exhibitions on the history and heritage of Dubai.

The Architectural Heritage Department of Dubai Municipality held a workshop for students from various universities in the country on the theoretical aspects of museums and the various stages of establishing a national museum.

The workshop was organised as part of Dubai Municipality’s participation in the International Museum Day, sponsored by the UAE chapter of International Council of Museums. The presentations in the workshop included a virtual project to create a museum for Sheikh Zayed in celebration of the centennial of Zayed this year.

Ahmed Mahmoud, Director of Architectural Heritage Department, said that the workshop coincided with the strategic plan of Dubai 2021 aimed at creating a cultural environment and establishing cultural and tourist projects in Dubai for residents and visitors. He added that the workshop was held with a future outlook to prepare a generation qualified to implement and manage the planned museums.

"It was held in coordination with the UAE University, Zayed University, Sharjah University, American University in Dubai and American University of Sharjah to introduce the basics of museum construction and discuss all avenues of participation and cooperation in the future," Mahmoud added.