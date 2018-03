Vice Chairman of the Dubai Culture & Arts Authority H.H. Sheikha Latifa bint Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum today visited the fourth annual Dubai Canvas, the 3D art festival organised by Brand Dubai, the creative arm of the Government of Dubai Media Office (GDMO), in partnership with Meraas at La Mer.

Sheikha Latifa toured the festival, which featured the works of 30 street artists from across the world, and reviewed the various activities that took place on the sidelines of the weeklong event.