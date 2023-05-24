LiveWell with Nakheel hosts its first day retreat

: LiveWell with Nakheel, a health and wellness initiative across Nakheel’s communities in Dubai, will be hosting its first exclusive day retreat at The Retreat Palm Dubai MGallery by Sofitel on Saturday, 27 May. Themed “Restore your health”, the retreat is a unique opportunity to explore and implement lifestyle changes in an intimate and supportive community setting, along with a yoga session in partnership with Send Me a Trainer (SMAT).

The morning will offer a multi-disciplinary mix of education, cuisine, demonstrations, movement and mindfulness practices. Irina Sharma, LiveWell Co-curator and Integrative Lifestyle Coach will be joined by the resort’s Executive Chef, Nrupen Pottavatri, for an introductory workshop to help participants unlock their inner chef as they learn to prepare healthy and nutritious dishes.

Dr. Harald Stossier, Founder of Modern Mayr Medicine, will be hosting a session on how to heal and rejuvenate. Charlotte Mahaini, a hair specialist from Harklinikken, will be on hand to answer queries and provide information on how to achieve and maintain healthy hair and a healthy scalp through a healthy lifestyle.

Francis Giani, Chief Community Management Officer of Nakheel, said: “This retreat offers the chance to put everything on hold and take some time off from the regular schedule and partake in wellness activities. We are confident that the LiveWell with Nakheel retreat will be beneficial and provide information on some of the fundamentals of healthy that we frequently overlook in our everyday lives.”

Irina Sharma, Co-curator of LiveWell with Nakheel and Integrative Health Coach, said: “All around the world, more people are incorporating elements of health, prevention, and mindfulness into their daily lives. LiveWell with Nakheel understands this and has been incredibly successful in building a community where people can explore all of these things, in a supportive environment.”

Guests can sign up for free assessment on arrival. Along with bespoke gift bags, some lucky winners will also win private consultations with The Retreat nutritionist, BMI tests and meal plans.

Join us on Saturday, 27 May, at The Retreat Palm Dubai MGallery by Sofitel. Timings: 7am – 1pm.

The event is free; pre-registration is required. Children above 10 years are welcome, under the supervision of adults.

To register and for more information, visit https://livewell.nakheelcommunities.com/ and follow @nakheelcommunities on social media to stay updated on the event

Follow Emirates 24|7 on Google News.