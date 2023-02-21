A South African man finds his family's treasure in Ukraine after 80 years

By Emirates247

A man from South Africa has found his family's treasure buried on a property in Ukraine, after 80 years.

He used a map that his father had drawn from memory to locate the treasure.

The Glazowski family had buried their silver in their property in eastern Poland in September 1939, and they all left except for the head of the family, Adam, who died in 1961. According to "The Metro" newspaper, none of Adam's four children returned to their home near Lviv in Ukraine currently, and they all settled in different parts of the world, but the legend of the family treasure remained alive.

Now, after 80 years, the family's grandson, Jan, who is 69 years old, discovered the treasure, which is said to be worth hundreds of thousands of pounds, using a map that his father Gustav had drawn for him.

"My father gave me the map in 1989, with some instructions, and I extracted it from his memory after 50 years of leaving the property," Jan said, noting that the last sentence of the instructions, which says, "You must find the silver and hunting rifles," stirred his emotions and made it necessary to fulfill this dream.

With the help of his niece and two metal detectors, he found the treasure, which contained a jewelry box with ornaments, a spoon engraved with his father's name, and many artifacts bearing the initials of his grandmother.

