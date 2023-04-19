Experience the magic of Eid with family fun and live music at DIFC



Dubai International Financial Centre (DIFC), one of Dubai's most sought-after lifestyle destinations, is the perfect location to relax and enjoy fun activities with family and friends this Eid.

From 20 to 23 April, Gate Avenue at DIFC will come alive with Eid Al Fitr activities. At the Zone B entrance to Gate Avenue, visitors will be greeted with complimentary dates and coffee to celebrate the holiday and they can enjoy exceptional live Arabic music by a Qanoon player, located near D’lish and performing at 5pm, 6pm, 7:15pm and 8:30pm daily.

Kids are also well catered for with workshops by The Happy Box, held in Zone D, Gate Avenue opposite Hair Creators from 2pm to 10pm. Spend AED 75 at any of the DIFC shopping and dining outlets and each child can enjoy two Eid themed workshops to help encourage their creativity. Kids can join an Eid Al Fitr pouch decorating workshop and a crescent moon with hanging stars workshop.

And, if you’re looking to book a getaway, Musafir.com are offering Eid packages that include everything you need for an unforgettable experience, from flights to top-rated hotels, airport transfers, breakfast, global visa assistance. Located on the Ground Floor of the Gate Building, their team of travel experts will be able to advise you on a range of destinations.

Stay tuned as the new ‘Surprisingly, DIFC!’ campaign showcases the very best that the destination has to offer. From homegrown cafés to Michelin-star restaurants, retail offers to fulfil anyone’s wish lists, curated art shows and activities for the whole community to enjoy, ‘Surprisingly, DIFC!’ lifts the lid on this global financial hub and reveals DIFC to be so much more than just a weekday workplace, but an everyday, vibrant destination that promotes culture and community all year round!

