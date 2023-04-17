Nakheel’s destinations celebrate Eid Al Fitr with spectacular entertainment and fun-filled activities

Enjoy dazzling Eid celebrations with family and friends across The Club, Palm West Beach, Ibn Battuta Mall and Circle Mall from 21 to 23 April

Mark the weekend of Eid Al Fitr and celebrate the occasion with family and friends in an unforgettable way with fun-filled activities for everyone at four of Nakheel’s destinations, The Club, Palm West Beach, Ibn Battuta Mall, and Circle Mall.

The Club

Elevate your day with grand celebrations at The Club’s very own Playa Beach Club. Join the festivities with ‘Sol Celebration’ from 21 to 22 April and groove to the sounds of DJ Kabila starting 5 pm onwards. Head to the Peruvian-themed Beach Club and ignite your taste buds at the ‘La Reunion Brunch’ on Saturday 22 April from 2 pm to 5 pm.

Explore SAN Beach, The Club’s unique and luxurious retreat-style pool and beach experience, with friends and delight yourself with mouth-watering dishes and stay after sundown for delicious cocktail drinks. Don’t miss out on the authentic Mediterranean dishes at the vibrant artsy fusion seaside spot Gallery 7/40.

Get transported to the 1960s and 70s Italian Riviera with the finest dishes at Ristorante Loren.

Palm West Beach

From the heart of Tulum to Barcelona and Sao Paulo, make your way on to the well awaited international festival experience, Zamna Festival at Surf Club on 22 and 23 April. From international DJ sets to delicious drinks and food, Surf Club is the place to be for the weekend.

Go on a journey to Greece and live the authentic Greek life with Kyma’s elevated flavours and enjoy a relaxing day by the beach and pool.

Ibn Battuta Mall

Head to the China Court at the mall where Mr. Kind will take the stage for an entertaining and educational musical that will excite children of all ages. Kids can sing along and learn exciting new things about our beautiful planet through the journey of the heart-shaped mascot and his good friend Lélé.

Parents can also sign their children up for the free Mr. Kind workshops where they can get colourful and creative at the face painting area and make amazing memories at the photobooth station. Children can also enjoy balloon twisting and plenty of treats and cupcakes all weekend.

Families can shop for AED 100 at any store in the mall, excluding services and supermarkets, to enter the raffle draw for a chance to win three LEGO sets every day.

Visitors can also enjoy traditional and cultural performances by the Al-Harbia band, an authentic Emirati folk arts band, at the Tunisia, Egypt, Persia, and India Courts.

Free Mr. Kind musicals are on from 21 to 23 April, 7 pm to 8 pm every day

Free Mr. Kind workshops are on from 21 to 23 April, 2 pm to 10 pm every day

Raffle draw from 21 to 23 April after 8 pm every day

Al-Harbia band performances will run on 22 April from 4 pm to 9:50 pm at the Tunisia, Egypt, Persia, and India Courts

Circle Mall

Catch traditional dancing as the spectacular Al-Harbia band visit Circle Mall during the Eid Al Fitr weekend. The authentic Emirati folk arts band will entertain visitors.

Al-Harbia band performances every day from 21 to 23 April from 4 pm to 9:50 pm in Circle Mall on ground floor, first floor, and second floor

