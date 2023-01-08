Pakistani Doctor in his 50s Becomes Father of 60th Child

By Emirates247

Sardar Jan Mohammad Khan Khilji, a 50-year-old doctor in Quetta, the capital city of Balochistan, has a large family with three wives and 59 children. On Wednesday, he welcomed his 60th child and expressed his desire to have more children in the future, with a preference for daughters over sons. In fact, Sardar Jan is even seeking a fourth wife to expand his family further. His current wives are also eager to have more children.

Sardar Jan is well-known in his community for having a large family, and he makes a lot of effort to support his wives and children. However, it can be challenging to take his entire family on trips, as he has to arrange multiple forms of transportation due to the size of the group. He has even stated that "if the government grants me a bus, I can easily take all my kids to Pakistan." In addition to his family, Sardar Jan also runs a clinic in his residence.

