M42’s Healthpoint launches state-of-the-art catheterisation laboratory in Abu Dhabi

Healthpoint, an M42 company, is launching a new, state-of-the-art catheterisation laboratory (cath lab) at its hospital in Zayed Sports City, Abu Dhabi, to treat a range of vascular conditions.

It has introduced several minimally invasive vascular procedures at the new laboratory beneficial for patients with blocked arteries, patients needing vascular access for dialysis, patients with swollen legs as a result of conditions like deep vein thrombosis, and women suffering from unexplained chronic pelvic pain. The application of this technology will save time and allow patients to complete their treatment within a day.

The cath lab will be led by a multidisciplinary team of Western board-certified experts, including vascular consultants, radiology technicians, allied health and nursing staff, who are experts in the field of vascular medicine.

Dr. Khalil Afsh, Head of Vascular Medicine and Surgery Services and Healthpoint Medical Director said, “We could not be prouder of this achievement for M42 and Healthpoint. Patients within the UAE and across the region will benefit from our state-of-the-art catheterisation laboratory suite that can help treat multiple vascular conditions.

"Our world-class level of care and the holistic approach we take with patients, combined with this cutting-edge technology has the potential to impact quality of life significantly and positively.”

Dr. Patrik Tosenovsky, Consultant Vascular and Endovascular Surgeon at Healthpoint, said, “We are very proud of what we have achieved with the state-of-the-art vascular catheterisation laboratory at Healthpoint. The laboratory not only functions to treat most arterial conditions but also serves as a diagnostic tool that can be considered the gold standard in deep vein diagnostics.

"It is commonly known that a miniature ultrasound is required to correctly diagnose patients with deep vein pathology. Our top-of-the-range scanner used in the lab is invaluable and able to identify otherwise un-detectable blockages in the venous system. This new service helps to treat vascular issues at its root and diagnose patients who have previously struggled to find the source of their condition.”

The cath lab will be of great value to diabetic patients who are prone to developing blockage in their arteries. The lab will be working in conjunction with Imperial College London Diabetes Centre (ICLDC), part of M42’s network of world-class healthcare providers, to treat patients who need arterial services.

For women who have had two or more children and are affected by chronic pelvic pain, the medical team will be able to help identify blockages in pelvic veins and can also repair the vein with the help of the lab.

This has life-changing potential for women suffering from chronic pelvic pain.

“One of the key benefits of the catheterisation laboratory is that the recovery is quick, and the outcome is the same or better in comparison to the traditional open vascular surgery."

Follow Emirates 24|7 on Google News.