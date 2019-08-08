Make memories this Eid Al Adha with The Dubai Mall

By Staff

With its incredible entertainment, extensive F&B outlets and range of retail offerings under one roof, The Dubai Mall is the ultimate place to visit this Eid Al Adha

Eid Al Adha is about creating memories and sharing family moments and The Dubai Mall is making sure that this Eid is even more memorable than ever for the whole family.

With an endless selection of fashion brands, designer labels and exclusive collections, visit The Dubai Mall and prep for Eid celebrations. Fill your wardrobe with Eid must-haves, treat yourself to chic pieces and gear up for the upcoming Eid festivities.

Eid celebrations are incomplete without gathering together and what better way than to share a wonderful meal with friends and family. With over 200 F&B outlets to choose from, from Italian to Indian, Middle Eastern to Asian, there is a flavour for everyone. Make this Eid unforgettable by dining at one of The Dubai Mall’s restaurants featuring spectacular views over The Dubai Fountain and Burj Khalifa.

For families with children, immerse into enchanted stories and words of wisdom from Sheibitna, the cherished Grandpa of Arabia. Families spending a minimum of AED 100 at the mall can also look forward to receiving exciting Eid giveaways from Sheibitna.

To heighten celebrations, the mall will be brimming with fantastic offers, summer art installations, interactive activations and a wide selection of live musical performances that will keep the whole family entertained.

Jam packed with fun things to do, visitors can also enjoy a whole host of Emaar Entertainment's fun activities including Dubai Ice Rink, VR Theme Park, Dubai Aquarium & Underwater Zoo, and of course the incredible Reel Cinema.

Cinema lovers can plan the perfect movie outing with friends and families as Reel Cinemas’ at The Dubai Mall will be open 24 hours on the first two days of Eid. Make the most of the long Eid break with an entertaining movie marathon with movies such as Welad Rizk 2, Hello, Love, Goodbye (Tagalog), The Angry Birds 2 (Arabic), Bring The Soul (Movie), Kalki (Malayalam) and Nerkonda Paarvai (Tamil).

To make your journey even easier, additional parking will be available at Emaar Square and at

The Boulevard from 9-13 August. There will also be free shuttle buses for customers leaving the mall from 11-13 August, which will drop guests to multiple locations across Dubai.

The Dubai mall will also be extending its opening hours from 10am until 2am from 8-17 August for all retail stores, restaurants and cafes.