Master Chef Sanjeev Kapoor surprises winners of Al Baker competition in Dubai

It’s not always that freshly made rotis are transported from country to country but this is precisely what celebrity chef Sanjeev Kapoor did at the end of an exciting Al Baker social media competition run recently on the Facebook page of Al Baker flour.

More than 500 entries were received. Chef Sanjeev selected 10 entries and personally responded to them through a video message on the Facebook page.

Four of the 10 entrants ended up as winners, and each of them, along with their families, were invited for lunch with Master Chef Sanjeev Kapoor. For them it was an unexpected turn of events, as Sanjeev Kapoor flew in to the UAE with super soft rotis that he himself prepared in India using the Al Baker Gold Atta, which is made from 100% MP Sharbati atta.

Chef Sanjeev prepared the rotis in the morning at around 7 am in his kitchen in Mumbai and flew to Dubai with the rotis and drove directly to his restaurant, Signature by Sanjeev Kapoor to host the winners and their families for lunch. The guests were not just overwhelmed by this personal touch shown by the renowned chef but were also surprised to find out that even after seven hours since they were made, the rotis remained soft.

Al Baker is an immensely popular brand from the stable of Emirates Grain Product Company,The competition run on social media was primarily to highlight the uniqueness of the new Al Baker Gold flour– rotis made out of it are not just tasty but stay soft for a longer period of time.