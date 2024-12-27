Meet the Faces of DXB Today: A Dynamic Team Bringing Dubai to Life

Hosted on Dubai One, the flagship English-language channel under Dubai Media Incorporated (DMI), DXB Today is the ultimate showcase of Dubai’s dynamic spirit. The show captures the heartbeat of this ever-evolving city, spotlighting its vibrant culture, innovative initiatives, and fascinating people. With a fresh perspective and a team of charismatic presenters, DXB Today brings viewers stories that celebrate Dubai as a global hub for opportunity, diversity, and ambition.

At the heart of the show lies its exceptional team of presenters—a mix of homegrown talent, global adventurers, and seasoned storytellers. Together, they weave a captivating tapestry of voices that reflect the energy and diversity of Dubai. From cultural deep dives to adrenaline-pumping adventures, the DXB Today team ensures every episode offers something for everyone. Let’s get to know the faces behind the show and discover the passion they bring to your screens.

The Explorers of Stories and Perspectives

Dubai-born Maitha Alawadi brings a uniquely local lens to DXB Today, but her storytelling reflects her global curiosity. As a filmmaker, foodie, and proud Emirati, Maitha approaches every segment with an open mind. “The show encapsulates Dubai’s essence—a melting pot of cultures and traditions,” she explains. “I’m always fascinated by how people from different backgrounds find home here.”

Ahmad Alfalasi shares Maitha’s passion for discovery. Whether uncovering hidden gems or diving into complex topics like AI, Ahmad’s relaxed, conversational style helps viewers see Dubai through fresh eyes. “Every story is a chance to learn,” he says. “And if I’m curious about something, I know the audience will be too.”

Fares Alraqqad, a Jordanian with seven years in Dubai, is another explorer at heart. “Dubai constantly surprises me,” he says. “There’s something here for everyone, no matter your interests.” Fares’ segments often highlight the city’s hidden communities and lesser-known treasures, bringing an adventurous edge to the show.

The Dreamers Who Broke the Mold

For Nimishi Neha, presenting has always been about breaking boundaries. Born in London, Nimishi defied societal expectations to pursue her dream of broadcasting. After earning her journalism degree, she became the face of MTV UK, interviewing A-list celebrities and attending the hottest events. Now in Dubai, she’s a familiar voice and face as a radio host, podcast creator, and TV presenter.

“I grew up idolizing Oprah, Jameela Jamil, and Davina McCall,” she shares. “Their ability to connect with people inspired me to use my voice to make a difference.” Nimishi’s curiosity and authenticity are at the core of her presence on DXB Today, where she thrives on meeting people from all walks of life.

Similarly, Khalid Abdulghani brings a story of reinvention to the team. Born in Cyprus to an Irish mother and Emirati father, Khalid’s life has been a whirlwind of global experiences, from Germany to the USA. Starting as a banker, then becoming Etihad Airways’ first Emirati cadet pilot, Khalid flew across the world for over 15 years. But the pandemic made him pause and reflect.

“I realized it was time to chase my childhood dream of acting,” he recalls. That dream eventually led him to TV presenting, where he brings his adventurous spirit and unshakable positivity to the screen. “I love sharing stories that inspire and energize,” Khalid says, “and being part of a dynamic team like this makes it even more rewarding.”

The Connectors of Heart and Humor

For Katie Overy, connection is key. Originally from the UK, Katie’s meticulous preparation and warm personality make her a trusted anchor for the show. “There’s always space for warmth and personality,” she explains. “It’s just about knowing when to use it.” Her quick wit shines in interviews, like her unforgettable conversation with comedian John Cleese—about cats, no less!

Dina Butti, an Egyptian-Canadian presenter, also excels at creating connections. Dina’s journey from internships to Hollywood red carpets reflects her tenacity and love for storytelling. “After 15 years, I still think presenting is the dream job,” she says. Her relatable, bubbly personality makes her a favorite among viewers, especially as she seamlessly weaves her “mom life” into her on-screen presence.

Adding depth and experience, Tom Urqheart, a Scottish media veteran, brings a sage presence to the team. His calm demeanor and sharp humor balance the high-energy dynamics of his co-hosts. “The can-do spirit of Dubai inspires me,” he says. “It’s a city that makes you believe anything is possible.”

The Team Reflecting Dubai’s Diversity

For Ayswayra Ajit, DXB Today represents the vibrant melting pot of Dubai. With over 14 years in the industry, this Indian presenter celebrates the diversity of her colleagues and the city itself. “Our team’s varied backgrounds make us a true reflection of Dubai,” she says. Ayswayra’s ability to connect with audiences is rooted in her preparation and passion for storytelling, bringing an unmatched vibrancy to the show.

Dua Altoobi, an Emirati presenter, echoes this sentiment. “Dubai’s opportunities are endless,” she says. Her segments reflect the city’s boundless possibilities, and her approachable style ensures her stories resonate with viewers of all backgrounds. Her dream guest? Oprah Winfrey—a nod to her love for inspirational stories.

Together, the presenters of DXB Today form a kaleidoscope of talent, backgrounds, and perspectives. Their collective energy brings the city to life, making every episode an adventure. Whether they’re uncovering hidden gems, sharing heartfelt stories, or diving into the pulse of Dubai’s vibrant culture, this team captures the city’s essence like no other.

Tune in to DXB Today and let this incredible team take you on a journey through the magic of Dubai!

