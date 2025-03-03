Messara Living Launches Next-generation Kiwi Flooring in the Middle East

Messara Living has announced its exclusive partnership with Kiwi, introducing the revolutionary Hybrid-resilient flooring to the Middle East. This marks the first collaboration between Messara Living and Kiwi, bringing an innovative, eco-friendly flooring solution to the GCC.

Kiwi, a premium European flooring brand, is known for its cutting-edge, sustainable design. Made from 80% recycled wood and 20% paper and binding material, Kiwi is completely free from PVC and toxic emissions, ensuring a healthy indoor environment. The flooring is not only vegan and eco-conscious but also waterproof for up to seven days, making it a game-changer in modern interior solutions. Presented in six exclusive colors, Kiwi flooring is now available at Messara Living.

To celebrate the launch, Messara Living hosted an exclusive event at its newly opened branch on Umm Suqeim Road, Al Barsha 2. The event gathered esteemed clients, contractors, and top influencers, including Manar Alali and Marwa AlSabbagh, along with designers from renowned realty groups like Sobha. Attendees enjoyed an afternoon of live music, freshly made smoothies, interactive games, and a guided tour of the showroom, highlighting Messara Living’s premium offerings such as outdoor customized rugs, natural sisal, and high-end European outdoor furniture brands.

A key highlight of the event was a panel discussion featuring Shahad Alselmi, Marketing and PR Manager at Messara Group and Kiwi’s Robert Schneider, Managing Director of Sales and Marketing, Fabian Koelliker, Head of Marketing, and Gerhard Fischer, Sales Agent. The discussion explored the potential Kiwi holds as the first natural wood-based flooring with a waterproof click-installation system, emphasizing its sustainable and innovative attributes.

Adding to the excitement, a raffle draw awarded three lucky winners a complete living room flooring renovation, courtesy of Kiwi and Messara Living. The event concluded on a high note, leaving attendees eager for future collaborations between Kiwi and the region’s top designers.

Customers can learn more about Kiwi and explore the innovative flooring solution at Messara Living’s showroom in Umm Suqeim, Dubai.

