Modhesh World is back this summer for its 20th edition milestone

By Staff

Modhesh World, one of the most popular family edutainment destinations in the region, returns this summer for its 20th edition milestone to entertain families and children from 21 June to 17 August 2019 at Halls 3-7 of the Dubai World Trade Centre.

Organised by Dubai Festivals and Retail Establishment (DFRE), the opening of Modhesh World 2019 will offer free entry and coincide with the launch of the emirate’s summer extravaganza Dubai Summer Surprises, part of DFRE’s annual Retail Calendar which features a variety of city-wide festivals and events.

The free-to-enter family-centric hub and home of Dubai’s summer mascot Modhesh, Modhesh World, will offer children and their parents an unforgettable experience through attractive price packages. Don’t miss the chance to enjoy numerous events and attractions spread across themed zones, including a wide array of games, thrilling rides, shows, adventure-oriented activities, interactive workshops and much more.

Ahmed Al Khaja, CEO of Dubai Festivals and Retail Establishment (DFRE) said: “We are excited to celebrate the 20th edition milestone of Modhesh World, Dubai’s premier summer indoor theme park that is designed to give families and children their most memorable summer holiday. Indeed, Modhesh World is the ideal place for kids to get curious and creative in a fun way, allowing them to play and meet new friends all summer long. To make it a very special edition, we are offering free entry to Modhesh World and a packed programme of fun-filled events that will further enhance Dubai’s position as a leading family tourism destination.”

Modhesh World 2019 will feature plenty of activities for the whole family located in various themed zones - The Wheels Zone featuring attractive games, especially for older children and teenagers such as bungee trampoline, ice rink and Drift Bike; Arcadium Zone hosting interactive gaming for those looking for a rush; Little Adventure Zone that will give little ones plenty of things to be engaged with in an entertaining manner including Carousel, Teacups, bumper cars and Mirror House; and the Showtime Zone, a buzzing market-style environment complete with home-grown culinary concepts in the form of food trucks and stalls serving diverse cuisines, and retail kiosks offering bargain items and mementoes, as well as the main entertainment stage, along with dedicated seating for families.

Established in the year 2000, this year’s Modhesh World is set to be one of the most exciting summer attractions – so make sure not to miss the free-to-enter largest indoor family destination which will offer incredible rides and experiences. Modhesh World will be open from 12pm to 10pm Sunday to Wednesday and from 11am to 11pm from Thursday to Saturday and on all public holidays.