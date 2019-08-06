Modhesh World offers lots of fun this Eid in Dubai

By Staff

Modhesh World, the indoor family friendly destination at Dubai World Trade Centre, offers something for everyone to enjoy this Eid Al Adha with over 100 games, rides and attractions.

With so much to experience and explore at the four themed zones, The Wheels, The Arcadium, Little Adventures and Karting Zone, and Showtime Zones - Modhesh World is bound to put a smile on everyone’s face this summer.

Due to its high demand and popularity with families, the free-to-enter world of fun has been extended for an additional week until 24 August 2019, giving everyone a chance to enjoy the many games, rides, shows and entertainment on offer!

Children Friendly Fun

Kids can safely bounce, fly and spin at the Little Adventures Zone. The massive inflatable bouncy castles, enormous trampoline area, slides and ball pools will keep children busy all day.

In addition to these activities, there are several rides to enjoy such as cartoon convoy, carousel, spinning teacup ride, bumper cars and the mirror house.

There are also plenty of fun rides to keep your little ones active at the Wheels Zone including riding and cycling motorbikes, mini cars and airplanes.

Adventurous children will have an unforgettable experience at ‘Accrobranches Junior’ where they can strap into a harness and make their way across the attraction walking across shaky obstacles, nets and spider webs.

Families can also beat the heat and enjoy a cold breeze as they skate in the ice rink in Hall 7.

Adventure seekers

Guests can get their adrenaline pumping with some of the fun rides available at Modhesh World.

For those up for a scare, the ‘Monster House’ is a must visit as it takes guests on a dark journey with mysterious creatures. For the Champions, ‘Bull Mania’ is a fun challenge where the mechanical bull tries to buck them off and they must attempt to stay mounted for a few minutes.

Guests can also enter the ‘Karting Zone’ and race with their family along the 450m long indoor circuit by Dubai Autodrome.

Friends can also join forces for an adrenaline-infused battle available for the first time in the region with ‘Battle Park’.

For the VR lovers, the Cinecoaster 360VR is a game not to miss with its four exciting movie experiences; Inferno, Adrenaline Rush, Cosmic Flight and The Deep.

All-Time Favorite Arcade and Games

Experience fun like never before with over 40 arcade and hand-held games such as Jurassic Park, Pac-Man, Donkey Kong, Hot Wheels and X-Treme Air Hockey.

Visitors can enjoy popular car racing arcade games such as MotoGP and Cruis’n Blast or shooting monsters at ‘Night Hunter’ by UNIS. Flintstone lovers can also have a blast playing bowling at the ‘Bedrock Bowl’.

Refueling

When hunger strikes, families can grab a bite from the many options available at Showtime Zone and enjoy the shows running throughout the day at Modhesh World.

Some popular food items include popcorn, sweet corn, burgers, shawarma, churros, baked potatoes, Emirati luqaimat and much more. Mothers and daughters can also relax and get glammed up at the Legend Beauty and spa centre that offers manicure, pedicure, facials and spa packages.

Modhesh World is open from 12:00pm to 10:00pm on Sunday to Thursday, and 11:00am to 11:00pm on Friday and Saturday, and public holidays.