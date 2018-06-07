Modhesh World set for 19th edition

Modhesh World, one of the most popular family edutainment destinations in the region, will usher in its 19th edition this year with a lineup of family fun featuring an array of world-class entertainment activities, immersive and themed experiences.

Running from 7th June to 25th August, Modhesh World in partnership with DEWA has unveiled a packed calendar of events and activities that will take place in eight distinctive halls at the Dubai World Trade Centre, offering engaging games, rides, stage shows, acts by roaming artistes, adventure-oriented activities, and much more to create 80 days of excitement during the summer.

Modhesh World is organised by Dubai Festivals and Retail Establishment, DFRE, an agency of the Department of Tourism and Commerce Marketing, and forms part of DFRE’s much awaited annual summer calendar of festivals and celebrations aimed at positioning Dubai as the summer destination of choice.

Ahmed Al Khaja, CEO, Dubai Festivals and Retail Establishment, said, "Modhesh World will be the place to go for family edutainment in the summer, further enhancing Dubai’s position as a leading family tourism destination. This year’s Modhesh World has many innovative features, immersive and themed activities to spark curiosity and provide entertaining learning opportunities for visitors of all ages. We invite families and children to visit Modhesh World and discover a whole new world of exhilarating and enriching experiences, as part of a memorable summer season in Dubai."

Among the highlights of the 19th edition of Modhesh World, which will run under the tagline ‘My Modhesh, My World’ are interactive appearances and activities by Dubai’s famous mascot Modhesh and internationally renowned entertainment character Hello Kitty, education-based fun activations by different government departments, Modhesh-run promotions offering visitors the chance to win fabulous prizes and a unique Modhesh Bazaar where you can purchase an extensive range of Modhesh merchandise.

Since it opened its doors in 2000, Modhesh World has been inspiring young minds by combining education with entertainment to offer a range of experiences that kids of all ages find both engaging and enjoyable at the same time.