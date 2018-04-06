MOHAP adds Atomoxetine to the list of controlled medicines

The Higher Committee for the Monitoring and Review of Schedules of Narcotic and Psychotropic Substances of the Ministry of Health and Prevention, MOHAP, added in its meeting on Thursday Atomoxetine to the list of controlled medicines.

Atomoxetine is a norepinephrine, noradrenaline, reuptake inhibitor which is approved for the treatment of attention deficit hyperactivity disorder, ADHD.

Dr. Amin Hussein Al Amiri Assistant Undersecretary of MOHAP's for Public Health Policy and Licenses and Chairman of the committee headed the session, where officials from the Federal Drug Control Authority, the Department of Criminal Evidence of Dubai Police, Dubai Courts, Sharjah Courts, Dubai Police, Abu Dhabi Health Department, HAAD, and Department of Criminal Evidence of Abu Dhabi Police were also present.

Al Amiri stressed MOHAP's keenness on working with the competent authorities across the country for protecting the community against narcotics and psychotropic substances that cause a lot of health and social problems.

By fulfilling all its commitments, as per the international agreements, the UAE has become one of the top countries worldwide concerning narcotics and psychotropic substances control.