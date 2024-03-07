- New #DubaiDestinations guide invites residents and visitors to explore city’s diverse art attractions

- Interactive guide showcases varied facets of Dubai’s uniqueness as an art destination

- Guide lists Dubai’s diverse art offerings ranging from renowned museums and galleries to charming art studios and cozy art cafes



Shaima Al Suwaidi: The new interactive guide, launched as part of the latest #DubaiDestinations campaign, focused on the #DubaiArtSeason, seeks to highlight Dubai’s various cultural and artistic offerings that have transformed the city into an ‘open art museum’



Brand Dubai, the creative arm of the Government of Dubai Media Office (GDMO), has launched a new #DubaiDestinations guide highlighting the exceptional experiences, events and activities of the #DubaiArtSeason.



The comprehensive guide invites residents and visitors to explore Dubai’s diverse art offerings ranging from renowned museums and galleries to charming art studios and cozy art cafes. The new guide opens new windows into Dubai’s many-splendoured artistic landscape and showcases varied facets of Dubai’s uniqueness as an art destination.



Shaima Al Suwaidi, Director of Brand Dubai, said: “The new interactive guide, launched as part of the latest #DubaiDestinations campaign, focused on the #DubaiArtSeason, seeks to highlight Dubai’s various cultural and artistic offerings that have transformed the city into an ‘open art museum’. One of the key objectives of the guide is to create opportunities for the local community and visitors to engage with art and encourage the widespread participation of the public in art events, activities and artistic workshops. This aligns with the leadership’s vision to establish Dubai as the world’s best city to live work and visit. Additionally, the guide aims to raise the visibility of art cafes and art studios by inspiring the public to explore these venues and partake in artistic expression.



The museums and galleries listed in the guide provide a glimpse into Dubai's rich artistic heritage and its vibrant present-day art scene. Featuring both traditional and contemporary artworks from local and international artists, these museums and galleries showcase the diversity and creativity of Dubai's artistic community.



Many of the museums and galleries listed also host special exhibitions, artist talks and educational programmes, providing opportunities for deeper engagement and appreciation of the arts. Whether you're a seasoned art enthusiast or a curious newcomer, these places offer immersive experiences that are sure to inspire and captivate audiences of all ages.



Also listed in the guide are charming art studios, where visitors can witness the creative process firsthand and engage with artists as they work on their latest masterpieces. These studios offer unique insights into Dubai's thriving artistic community and provide opportunities for interactive experiences and workshops.



Additionally, the guide highlights cozy art cafes which serve as inviting spaces where art enthusiasts can gather, relax and appreciate art in a more casual setting. These cafes often feature exhibitions of local artwork, creating a dynamic fusion of culinary delights and visual aesthetics.



The guide also features a wide range of artistic workshops offered throughout the city. From painting and sculpture to photography and digital art, these workshops cater to individuals of all skill levels and interests. Participants have the opportunity to learn new techniques, hone their craft and unleash their creativity under the guidance of experienced instructors.



The current #DubaiDestinations campaign brings together a wide range of public and private sector stakeholders to showcase the emirate’s art experiences. The initiative also brings together some of the emirate’s most accomplished creatives including influencers, photographers, digital media content creators, animators and videographers to create compelling new content about Dubai’s art destination offerings.

To view the guide, please click on the following link:https://dubaidestinations.ae/guides/pdf/art_session.pdff

Follow Emirates 24|7 on Google News.