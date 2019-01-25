New York penthouse sells for $238m, setting US record

By AP

A billionaire hedge fund founder has purchased a penthouse in New York for roughly $238 million.

The Wall Street Journal reported Wednesday that the deal sets a record for the highest-priced home ever sold in the U.S.

Citadel hedge fund founder Ken Griffin purchased the Manhattan penthouse at an under-construction high-rise, 220 Central Park South.

Griffin is no stranger to multi-million dollar homes. He bought several floors of a Chicago condominium this year for $58.75 million, setting a record for the most expensive home ever bought in Chicago. In 2015, he bought a Miami penthouse for $60 million, setting the record for a Miami condo. And earlier this month, he acquired a London home for $122 million.

The Journal reports that Griffin began investing at 19 in his Harvard dorm.