Number of tourists in Abu Dhabi, Dubai increase by 1.6% in 8 months

By Wam

The combined number of tourists visiting Abu Dhabi and Dubai increased by 1.6 per cent during the first eight months of 2018 compared to the same period in 2017, which confirms the capacity of the UAE’s tourism sector to attract international visitors.

In light of the sustainability of the country’s tourism sector, room occupancy and general occupancy rates increased by 4.2 percent and 0.7 percent, respectively, from January to August 2018, compared to the same period in 2017, according to statistics from the Department of Tourism and Commerce Marketing (DTCM) Dubai and the Abu Dhabi Department of Culture & Tourism.

Due to the offers and discounts offered by hotels in Abu Dhabi and Dubai, their average daily room prices decreased by 5.3 percent and 5.5 percent respectively during the first eight months of the current year compared to the same period last year. Statistics on international visitors showed an increase in the number of tourists coming from Russia by 64.8 percent, which was supported by the loosening of entry visa requirements, despite a plunge in the value of the Russian currency against the dirham.

The number of tourists from China and Germany increased by 11.6 per cent and 14.7 per cent respectively from January to August 2018, in line with a surge in the value of their currencies compared to the dirham.

The number of tourists from India increased by 2.3 per cent, after a slight surge in the dirham against the Indian currency while the number of tourists from the United Kingdom and Egypt decreased, despite a surge in the value of their currencies as compared to the dirham.

The number of tourists from Pakistan and the Philippines decreased, which could be due to the increased value of the dirham as compared to their currencies.

Statistics from Dubai highlighted an increase in the number of foreign tourists by 6.7 percent from January to August 2018, compared to December 2017.

The total hotel occupancy nights and length of stay of hotel establishments in Dubai, from January to August, increased by 7.3 per cent and one per cent, respectively. The number of international visitors visiting Abu Dhabi increased during the first eight months of the current year by 6.7 per cent compared to December 2017.

Along with Dubai, the total hotel occupancy nights and length of stay of hotel establishments in Abu Dhabi increased by 6.7 per cent and one per cent, respectively, from January to August 2018.

Regarding the countries that provide the highest number of incoming tourism to Dubai, official figures highlight an increase in the number of tourists coming from Russia by 64.4 per cent since the start of the current year, followed by Germany with 14.6 per cent and China with 10.7 per cent. Tourists coming to Dubai from Gulf Cooperation Council countries represent 29 percent of the total, and those from the Middle East represent 19 percent, and 10 per cent for North Africa while tourists from Western Europe and North America represent 21 percent and six per cent, respectively. Tourists from South Asia account for 11 per cent.

With regards to Abu Dhabi, most leading countries that provide tourists recorded an increase in numbers except the Philippines, which recorded a slight decrease, probably due to the fall of their currency against the dirham.