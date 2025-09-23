OFIS Brings the Iconic HÅG Capisco Chair to the UAE

OFIS, a leading provider of innovative office furniture aworkplace solutions has welcomed the HÅG Capisco by Flokk to its portfolio. The award-winning ergonomic chair has redefined modern workplaces for over four decades. Designed in 1984 by Norwegian visionary Peter Opsvik, the HÅG Capisco is inspired by the posture of horseback riders, encouraging natural movement, flexibility, and well-being throughout the workday.



Now available exclusively through OFIS in the UAE, the HÅG Capisco and HÅG Capisco Puls embody Scandinavian design excellence while promoting healthier working environments. With various configuration options, the Capisco adapts to specific needs, matching the body’s need for movement, supporting multiple sitting positions and seamlessly integrating into sit-stand workstations.

Celebrated globally by ergonomics experts, designers, and professionals, the HÅG Capisco encourages active sitting, improving posture and comfort while boosting productivity in corporate offices, creative studios, or modern workspaces where desk-based work takes up the majority of the day.

In addition to its ergonomic credentials, the HÅG Capisco reflects Flokk’s strong sustainability commitment. Manufactured using recyclable materials and designed for longevity, the chair aligns with global standards of responsible design, making it a future-proof solution for businesses seeking to combine wellbeing with environmental responsibility.

Through this exclusive collaboration, OFIS brings a globally trusted design classic closer to regional clients, empowering workplaces in the UAE to create dynamic spaces that work for the people using them.

About OFIS:

OFIS, a member of the Easa Saleh Al Gurg Group, has been a trusted workplace solutions provider in the UAE for over 30 years. Partnering with globally renowned brands such as Flokk, ISKU, DVO, Benel, and Schiavello, OFIS delivers design-led furniture and flooring solutions across corporate, education, healthcare, and hospitality sectors.

For 24 years, OFIS has been the exclusive UAE dealer of Interface, the world’s leading carpet tile manufacturer. With a collaborative, people-centric approach, OFIS combines design expertise, space planning, and installation services to create innovative, sustainable environments that enhance well-being and productivity.