'On the roads of Arabia' performance will premiere at Louvre Abu Dhabi

By Wam

Louvre Abu Dhabi has announced the premiere of ‘On the roads of Arabia’ a large scale commissioned musical and artistic performance inspired by the Roads of Arabia: Archaeological Treasures of Saudi Arabia exhibition.

The 75 minute performance will see 80 artists from across the Arab world come together, illustrating the roads of exchanges of Arabia, from Morocco to China. The performance will run for three nights from 8th to 10th November, 2018, at the Louvre Abu Dhabi.

The event highlights the richness of artistic heritage of the ancient roads of Arabia. Music, dance and poetry from the Arabian Peninsula, Africa, Mediterranean, India, Indonesia and China will be presented, accompanied by an calligraphic performance by Koom, that will reveal itself during the programme.

The artists and groups participating in the performance include Faisal Al Labban and the Ensemble Al Bahhara of Jeddah from the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, Farida Mohamed Ali from Iraq, Ramadan Aly Hassan Youssef from Egypt, Ensemble Rhoum El Bakkali from Morocco, Zewditou Yohannes Ensemble from Ethiopia, Ghewar Khan Manghanyar from India, Lingling Yu from China, Ratoh Jaroh from Indonesia, Mohamed Koumenji aka Koom from Tunisia, and Al Ayyala Dance Troup from the UAE.

The artistic direction for On the roads of Arabia is by Jean-Herve Vidal from Zaman Production and Mehdi Ben Cheikh from Galerie Itinerrance; lighting design is by Christophe Olivier; Co-Scenography is by Alain Burkarth; sound is by Eric Bodard; and the show is produced by Mouna Hamed.

The Roads of Arabia: Archaeological Treasures of Saudi Arabia exhibition will explore the rich history of the Arabian Peninsula through archaeological and cultural artefacts, including a selection of rare pieces from the United Arab Emirates, from 8th November, 2018, to 16th February, 2019.