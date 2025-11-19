Outdoor Living, Redefined: Messara Living and Vincent Sheppard Unveil “Outdoor at Its Best 2026”

Messara Living proudly launched its latest outdoor furniture collection, “Outdoor at Its Best 2026,” in collaboration with Vincent Sheppard, marking the brand’s first-ever event in the Middle East. The launch introduced an innovative outdoor collection that combines eco-friendly materials, refined design, and durability tailored to the GCC climate.

Founded in Belgium in 1992, Vincent Sheppard has grown into a global icon in the outdoor furniture industry. The brand is celebrated for its timeless weaving craftsmanship and its commitment to creating durable, elegant, and comfortable pieces — setting a benchmark for excellence in the hospitality segment.

To commemorate the launch, Messara Living hosted an exclusive evening titled “The Future of Outdoor Furniture in Hospitality” at its Umm Suqeim showroom in Al Barsha 2. The event brought together a distinguished audience of design leaders, contractors, and hospitality visionaries, including Duncan O’Rourke (CEO of Accor Middle East & Africa), Victoria Sertic (Senior Vice President, Accor), Ben White (Senior Director, Cracknell Landscape Architecture), Jonas Bevernage (Export Manager, Vincent Sheppard), and Victoria from IVI Interiors.

Guests were treated to a chic and lively evening complete with live music, freshly prepared sorbet, and a guided tour of Messara Living’s showroom. The tour showcased the brand’s curated collection of customized outdoor rugs, natural sisal flooring, and high-end European outdoor furniture, all designed to elevate outdoor living with quality and style.

A highlight of the evening was the panel discussion on the future of outdoor furniture in hospitality, featuring Coralie Claeys (Co-Owner, Vincent Sheppard), Gilbert Khalil (Design Director & Technical Services, Sunset Hospitality), Manar AlAli (Interior Designer, GCC Market), and Shahad AlSelmi (Marketing & PR Manager, Messara Living).

The conversation explored how outdoor design is evolving to reflect indoor comfort and elegance, emphasizing natural tones, durable fabrics, and cultural authenticity through texture and form. The panel also underscored the growing preference for “quiet luxury” — designs that radiate serenity and timelessness rather than opulence.

Addressing the challenges posed by the UAE’s intense climate, panellists discussed the need for weather-resistant materials, solar-powered lighting, and innovative, easy-to-maintain fabrics. Guests were particularly impressed by Messara’s advanced cleaning solutions from James and Les Jardins’ solar-powered tables, both representing the brand’s forward-thinking approach to outdoor living.

The evening concluded on an inspiring note, leaving attendees eager to explore new ideas and collaborations in the world of outdoor design.

Visitors are now invited to discover the innovative, high-tech outdoor collection and experience the art of refined outdoor living at Messara Living’s showroom in Umm Suqeim, Dubai — where design, comfort, and innovation meet under the open sky.