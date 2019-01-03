Over 3m guests visit Global Village in first two months of Season 23

By Wam

Global Village, the world’s leading multicultural Festival Park and the region’s first family destination for culture, shopping, and entertainment, has announced a new attendance record with more than three million guest entries over the two-month period since its opening on 30th October 2018.

Based on this performance and guest feedback, this makes for unprecedented performance, especially as Global Village has also achieved the 9/10 rating on its Guests Happiness Index amid strong guest appreciation of its various shows and offerings.

The number of guests and sales statistics from 30th October to 31st December, 2018, showed a massive increase in its popularity and validate the status of Global Village as the leading family destination in the UAE and the Middle East region.

To improve the experience, feedback numbers and results are run through smart software that analyses the guest trip plan, reviews survey results at all touch points and refines responses to guest behaviour. It now takes an average of nine minutes to enter and exit the park, even on weekends, official holidays and during concerts, which again speaks well about the planning and execution of its infrastructure upgrades.

Bader Anwahi, CEO of Global Village, said, "We strive to achieve the highest international quality standards and provide a distinctive and diverse entertainment experience that brings out the rich heritage and diversity of the participating cultures. But that is not the only reason for repeat visits and our dedicated and growing fan following. We offer something for everyone and help them experience, explore and enjoy in a convenient and exciting environment. Guests have appreciated our quality improvements as well as the several infrastructure enhancements that we continue to develop upon every season to help to make their visits a pleasure."

‘We expect to welcome a record number of guests this season that will also positively impact the tourism industry in the UAE. Global Village has become an international family destination by any standard and is considered one of the largest cultural family destinations in the world. We expect to welcome record-breaking numbers in the 23rd season but our most important objective is to provide a sustainable family entertainment experience that spreads happiness and is suitable for all cultures. We are pleased to contribute to the diversity of the tourism offering that the county is offering its residents and visitors from around the world."

A record-breaking 130,000 guests attended on the night of Egyptian superstar Mohamed Hamaki’s concert on 28th December 2018. The expanded facilities, the broader walkways and enhanced parking with well thought out exit and entry points, contributed to a smooth and convenient guest experience. Once the concert ended, the fans could exit the park within minutes.

The series of concerts at Global Village this season has been unmatched as guests have enjoyed performances by the best Arab and international superstars. These include Arab stars Hossein Moheb, Mohamed Hamaki, Essa Al Marzouq, Samira Said, Assi El Hallani, Hamad Salem Al Ameri, and Fouad Abdel Wahed. Shows by international superstar Jason Derulo, Philippines heart-throbs TAG:LIVE featuring Mayward and Bollywood stars Shah Rukh Khan, Neha Kakkar and Ankit Tiwari were also well attended. Arab star Rabeh Saqer’s concert will take place at the Main Stage on 4th January, 2019. Pakistani Superstar Ustad Rahat Fateh Ali Khan will also be performing on the following Friday, 11th January, 2019, at one of the most anticipated concerts for the season.

7 giant New Year’s Eve celebrations With its enormous New Year’s Eve, Global Village proved that it was the perfect venue for family celebrations as it provided a wide range of interactive activities and welcomed more than 110,000 guests on the night. Celebrations commenced at 8.00 pm UAE time, with the countdown and an intense firework show in sync with the advent of the New Year in China. At 21.00, it heralded the New Year in Thailand, at 22.00 it was in line with Bangladesh, at 22.30 with India and at 23.00 with Pakistan. At midnight in the UAE, the largest celebrations of its kind began with the countdown that was viewed on the screen of the Wheel of the World, which is considered to be the largest fixed screen on a Ferris Wheel in the world. After the countdown, one of the biggest fireworks displays left the guests speechless. At 01.00, the night concluded with the fireworks display celebrating the New Year in Moscow, Russia.

Selection of exclusive shows Guest interest in the spectacular Superloop Stunt Show, produced by the Global Village entertainment team, continues with a full house thrice a day. Other shows appreciated by guests include the Malevo show from Argentina and Urban Crew from the Philippines, which both are talent shows. Its own shows include Globo The Musical, Box Car Capers, Elemental and Bollywood Nights that feature resident performers selected from different countries around the world.

International cuisines, high-quality shopping opportunities This season, guests have a choice of 24 restaurants and cafes and 140 food kiosks. They can also enjoy unparalleled international shopping experiences through pavilions and more than 3,500 outlets. They can purchase unique handicrafts and souvenirs to celebrate the world as they choose unique products from among 78 countries.

Global Village will welcome guests until 6th April, 2018. It is open from 16.00 to midnight from Saturday to Wednesday and from 16.00 to 01.00 on Thursdays, Fridays and public holidays. On Mondays, it is dedicated to families and women only. All its events are included in the ticket price of AED15.