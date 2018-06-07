Pan Emirates gives 1% of sales to special needs children

Pan Emirates Home Furnishings has announced that it will contribute 1% of its total sales during the month of Ramadan to SENSES Residential and Day Care for Special Needs, a non-profit organisation which provides facilities for children with special needs in the UAE.

They have also distributed more than 15,000 food packs to labour camps so far during the holy month.

It is part of the home-grown indoor, patio and outdoor furniture brand’s Ramadan campaign #panemiratesgivesback. It follows 2017’s hugely successful initiative, which raised AED 265,000.

Pan Emirates’ Deputy Managing Director and Group Finance Director, Mr. Mohammad Katawalla, said: “we are so happy to be able to help SENSES. Moreover, the holy month of Ramadan is all about giving and like ever year, we are giving back with whatever we can to bring comfort to people in need.”

Ms. Nadia Al Sayegh, owner of SENSES Residential and Day Care for Special Needs said: “this generous initiative will certainly help us in providing children with better facilities. It is a beautiful, selfless act.”

Pan Emirates website: www.panemirates.com

Toll-free number: 800 726

Hashtag #panemiratesgivesback