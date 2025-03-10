Paola Lenti Opens a New Flagship Store in Dubai by Purity

A New Destination for Italian Design, Paola Lenti Brings Innovation, Craftsmanship, and Color to Jumeirah

Paola Lenti, the renowned Italian brand specializing in high-end indoor and outdoor furniture, has opened the doors to its first flagship store in Dubai on February 26. Located in Jumeirah, this new showroom represents a significant expansion of the brand’s global presence and reinforces its commitment to excellence in design, innovation, and craftsmanship. With the new store, Paola Lenti continues to expand its global reach with over 10 mono-brand stores and a presence in more than 60 countries.

The foray into the Dubai furniture scene presents an exciting milestone for Paola Lenti and its long-time local partner, Purity. This collaboration, spanning over 15 years, has led to the creation of a refined and immersive space tailored to architects, designers, and design enthusiasts, specializing in residential, hospitality, and yachting projects.

Housed in an elegant villa along Jumeirah Beach Road, the showroom spans 350 square meters on a single floor, featuring a beautifully curated entry garden. The space is meticulously designed to highlight the brand’s latest indoor and outdoor collections, showcasing Paola Lenti’s signature fusion of aesthetics and performance. Visitors have the opportunity to explore exclusive furniture pieces crafted with innovative materials and vibrant colors, all reflecting the brand’s dedication to quality and sustainability.

“Dubai is a city of constant evolution and the perfect platform for design and innovation,” says Anna Lenti, CEO of Paola Lenti. “Our mono-brand store in Jumeirah is designed to offer design professionals an unparalleled experience. It serves as a space where they can explore Paola Lenti’s proposals and discover solutions tailored to diverse project requirements, supported by our expertise and our renowned exclusive colour palette.”

The Jumeirah district, known for its luxurious lifestyle, art, and culture, provides the perfect setting for Paola Lenti Dubai. The showroom aims to be a destination for those seeking customized, high-quality design solutions that blend beauty, functionality, and sustainability.

The showroom welcomes visitors Monday to Friday from 9 AM to 8 PM and Saturdays from 11 AM to 5 PM. For more information, visit www.paolalenti-dubai.ae

