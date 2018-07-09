Pizza Hut Middle East consolidates its GCC media with Mindshare UAE

Mindshare UAE announced this week that Pizza Hut, part of the Yum! Brands, have appointed them as their agency of record after a comprehensive pitch process. It coincides with consolidation of both traditional and digital media within one agency.

Pankaj Batra, Chief Brand Officer for Pizza Hut in the Middle East, Turkey and Africa said: “we are excited by Mindshare’s appointment and look forward to leveraging their partnership with Pizza Hut in other markets across the world. Pizza Hut is the undisputed pizza leader virtually across all GCC markets and with Mindshare’s support, we look to dominate the eating out category.”

Zahi Lawand, Head of Mindshare Dubai said “winning this business was definitely a team effort. The onboarding starts as of now, so we are definitely living up to one of our core values of speed, provocation and collaboration.”

Mindshare is a startup founded in Asia in 1997, and the first media independent in the MENA region.