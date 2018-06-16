Priyanka Chopra says she's 'found her feet' in her 30s

Indian actress Priyanka Chopra has revealed she feels like she's finally "found her feet" now that she's in her 30s.

The 35-year-old actress - who turned heads at the Royal Wedding in a custom-made Vivienne Westwood lavender suit - says she hasn't always been the fashionista the public has grown to love and that there are many embarrassing style moments that she'd like to forget.

Priyanka confessed: "My teens were a little bit more tight pants, ponytails, hoops, puffy jackets. I was that girl in the 90s.

"And then came the 2000s and me becoming an actress and I started wearing everything. Jewellery, clothes, hair, make-up! And then I realised that I looked like a Christmas tree going forward. So then I backtracked a little and I became too simple."

The 'Quantico' star now thanks stylist Mimi Cuttrell - who's known for her work with models Gigi and Bella Hadid - for not being afraid to take risks when it comes to trying different outfits.

Speaking to Harper's Bazaar magazine, she said: "I'm always changing out of clothes, changing into clothes, and being really chic at it. That's why I need amazing people like her."

A recent iconic moment for Priyanka was her Ralph Lauren ensemble at the Met Gala, where all eyes were on her as she stepped onto the red carpet in a deep burgundy velvet gown and jaw-dropping gold beaded hood, which took 250 hours to create.

The Indian-born beauty - who's rumoured to be dating singer Nick Jonas - went on to explain how her style has evolved with age and that she now sticks to what feels most authentic to her.

She revealed: "I think I've finally found my feet in my 30s, as a woman and as a fashionista.

"I think I've realised that I really have to be true to me and what I want to say, whatever the trends might be, what am I feeling at that moment."