Prizes up for grabs as Expo City Dubai marks six days of Eid Al Adha

Expo City Dubai will celebrate Eid Al Adha, one of the most important festivals for Muslims around the world, with a fun, interactive competition for everyone who visits its flagship pavilions.

Starting on 27 June – the anticipated date for Arafat Day which falls the day before Eid Al Adha – and running until 2 July, visitors will have the chance to win one of five prizes every day, including retail and F&B vouchers.

By purchasing the AED 120 Attractions Pass and scanning the QR codes on their tickets at the entrances of Terra – The Sustainability Pavilion, Alif – The Mobility Pavilion, the Women’s Pavilion and the three Stories of Nations exhibitions, visitors will be presented with 12 questions – two per pavilion – with the fastest five correct entries on each of the six days snapping up prizes.

Visitors during the Eid Al Adha break will also benefit from later summer timings with flagship pavilions open from 1200-2000 and playgrounds open from 1800-2200, while Expo City’s restaurant offering includes Grand Beirut for authentic Lebanese fare, smokehouse and barbecue at Mattar Farm, WOFL’s sweet and savoury waffles, fast food favourite AlBaik, ECCO pizza and pasta, and a variety of treats at The Daily, part of Rove Expo 2020.

Please visit www.expocitydubai.com for more updates.

