Pyramids of Love: Tech Mogul Ankur Jain's Extravagant Wedding with Former WWE Wrestler Erika Hammond

Tech mogul Ankur Jain tied the knot with former WWE wrestler Erika Hammond in a lavish ceremony set against the stunning backdrop of the Great Pyramids of Egypt.

Despite considering out-of-this-world options like space for their nuptials, the couple settled on Egypt. Renowned Egyptologist and family friend Dr. Zahi Hawass officiated the ceremony.

Jain, 33, founder and CEO of Bilt Rewards, met Hammond, 32, at Rumble Boxing. They opted for an exotic location, prioritizing the experience over traditional wedding details.

"We're New Yorkers, and there's something magical about immersing ourselves in a completely different environment," Jain shared with People magazine.

Forgoing a bridal party and a conventional wedding cake, the couple entrusted most planning to their wedding coordinators.

"We're not about the typical wedding customs. Why spend thousands on flowers?" Jain questioned.

Despite smooth festivities, a hiccup arose with their South Africa safari plans, leading to a last-minute scramble. Yet, they made it to Cairo for a star-studded celebration at the Muhammed Ali Palace.

Guests, including Lance Bass and Robin Thicke, danced till dawn, embracing the delayed arrival of the couple.

The following day, a private tour of the Pyramids and an Ancient Egypt-themed dinner at the Grand Egyptian Museum awaited. Hammond's attire, a gold-embroidered gown by designer Rahul Mishra, blended Indian and Egyptian influences.

Jain reflected on their unforgettable wedding, filled with emotion and spectacular moments, culminating in a breathtaking fireworks display.

Follow Emirates 24|7 on Google News.