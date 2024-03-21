Ramadan In Dubai campaign offers residents and visitors opportunities to indulge in Dubai's diverse culinary offerings

During the Holy Month of Ramadan, Dubai’s diverse gastronomic scene truly comes to life, offering a range of Iftar and Suhoor options and creative culinary experiences. As part of the #RamadanInDubai campaign, the Dubai Festivals & Retail Establishment (DFRE) is inviting the community to connect and create lasting memories together amidst the city's enchanting Ramadan ambiance. From specially curated menus featuring international and authentic Emirati flavours to festive dining settings, there's a delightful array of opportunities for everyone to celebrate the spirit of this month together.



Ramadan tents

The #RamadanInDubai campaign brings the city together amid twinkling lights and a sense of togetherness. Nowhere epitomises this festive community feel more than the city’s Ramadan tents, where families and friends gather to share laughter and stories, as they break their fast.



At the Zabeel Iftar tent at the Marriott Hotel Al Jaddaf, guests can savour dishes from a carefully curated à la carte menu. Arabic cuisine take centre stage, complemented by live qanun players, creating an ambiance that promises a memorable evening of delectable food and delightful entertainment.

An Arabesque set-up amidst the clouds, SLS Dubai is serving panoramic vistas of the city with its Iftar served at an opulent Ramadan tent on the 75th floor. Adorned with plush seating, colourful lanterns and traditional carpets, this is one of the most luxurious tents in the city.



The Al Majlis tent has made its annual return to Madinat Jumeirah, delighting residents and tourists alike. Renowned as one of the city's most popular destinations, it offers a delectable array of flavours suitable for the whole family. Set against one of Dubai's most iconic backdrops, it promises an unforgettable dining experience.

Fairmont The Palm has welcomed back its much-loved majlis. The outdoor garden tent features open buffet stations offering a delectable selection of Middle Eastern and international dishes, accompanied by live Arabian entertainers and musicians, creating an immersive dining experience.



Meanwhile, at the Mandarin Oriental Jumeirah, guests are treated to the epitome of luxury at The Majlis by Mandarin Oriental. Warm interiors adorned with gold decorative detailing create an inviting atmosphere, complementing the lavish spread of traditional specialties and bestsellers from the hotel's esteemed restaurants, including Netsu by Ross Shonhan and the Michelin-starred Tasca by José Avillez.



Authentic Iftar and Suhoor

Dubai’s restaurants are also offering an extraordinary array of Iftar and Suhoor options, with appetising selections and price ranges to suit everyone. Beyond simply dining, Iftar represents a moment of unity and festivity, providing families and friends with daily opportunities to explore new culinary experiences together.

Arabian Tea House invites residents and visitors to indulge in a special Emirati Iftar experience, titled 'From the farm to your plate', featuring 100% sustainable dishes crafted from ingredients sourced directly from their own farm.



For those craving authentic Middle Eastern flavours, Al Mashowa in Riverland™ Dubai offers a captivating dining experience under the stars, where live cooking brings Arabian dishes to life. Each evening, guests can enjoy a specially curated Iftar menu featuring heritage-inspired delicacies that perfectly capture the essence of the season. Adding to the enchanting ambiance, the melodious tunes of an oud player and the mesmerising performance of a tanoura dancer will take place every Friday, Saturday, and Sunday.



Ramadan Street Food Festival

Amidst the city's festive atmosphere and diverse experiences, the #RamadanInDubai campaign introduces a multitude of markets and festivals, providing everyone with the chance to enjoy delectable cuisine, bask in the pleasant weather, and create cherished memories with loved ones long into the night.



The highly anticipated second edition of the Ramadan Street Food Festival is set to take place from 22 March to 7 April at the Sheikh Hamdan Colony in Karama. The event promises a vibrant community atmosphere where attendees can delve into local flavours, enjoy entertainment, and admire festive decorations.



Markets and festivals

Global Village is recognised as Dubai's renowned multicultural hub. Throughout the Holy Month, it warmly welcomes visitors to embark on an enchanting global journey through its Ramadan Iftar and Suhoor offerings. Set amidst a vibrant outdoor ambiance, this nightly feast showcases a diverse array of cuisines, promising to satisfy every taste bud.



Ramadaniyat at The Hub at Majlis Al Khawaneej offers families and friends the chance to explore a diverse array of food offerings from various vendors. This delightful event provides a wonderful opportunity to spend quality time together, extending well into the evening.



Careem's Dine-Out Deals

During Ramadan, Careem's 'Everything App' has introduced a new feature enabling Dubai residents and tourists to explore, book, and pre-pay for Iftar packages at over 200 venues. Notable establishments include Jun’s Downtown Dubai, Terrace Between the Towers at Jumeirah Emirates Towers, and Al Sultan Majlis at Jumeirah Zabeel Saray. Customers can enjoy instant savings ranging from 15% to 50% on their dining bills across all venues, along with an additional 30% off their Hala Taxi rides to and from the venues.



#RamadanInDubai campaign

Launched by the Dubai Media Council under the directives of His Highness Sheikh Ahmed bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Second Deputy Ruler of Dubai and Chairman of the Dubai Media Council (DMC), the #RamadanInDubai campaign brings the public and private sectors together for the first time for a unified celebration of the Holy Month.



The Dubai Media Council has tasked Brand Dubai, the creative arm of the Government of Dubai Media Office (GDMO), with overseeing the campaign's execution. The campaign has been designed to bring to the community the unique spirit, beauty and warmth of Ramadan and share the rich cultural heritage and traditions that are an integral part of celebrations during the Holy Month. The initiative also aims to create a unique ambience across the city that captures the true essence of Ramadan, reflecting the authentic Emirati customs and traditions that make the occasion truly special.

