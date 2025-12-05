Rasasi Imtiyaz Group Launches I'mRasasi at Beautyworld Middle East 2025

Celebrating over 40 years of fragrance excellence through a bold, forward-looking vision.

The Rasasi Imtiyaz Group, the company behind the well-known Rasasi Perfumes, is set to introduce a new fragrance brand, I’mRasasi, at Beautyworld Middle East 2025.

The new label marks an evolution in the Rasasi story, reinterpreting more than four decades of perfume craftsmanship for a younger and more international audience. Rasasi Perfumes, founded in 1979, has been recognised for its craftsmanship and dedication to quality, earning a strong reputation across the Middle East’s fragrance industry.

The team hopes to utilize I'mRasasi to discover a fresher approach to creating perfume by mixing Middle Eastern art with new designs and styles from the rest of the world. The brand represents the increasing need for perfumes that are richly cultural yet modern, creating products that appeal to both tradition and the busy lives of today.

“Our journey began in 1979 with my late father, Mr. Abdul Razzak Kalsekar, whose vision was deeply rooted in heritage and artistry,” said Imtiyaz Abdul Razak Kalsekar, CEO and Owner of Rasasi Perfumes and Founder of I’mRasasi. “Today, through the Rasasi Imtiyaz Group, we continue that legacy with I’mRasasi, a brand that celebrates individuality, creativity, and modern identity.”

The first I'mRasasi collection will have a carefully chosen selection of scents that will appeal to people all over the world. The line combines traditional perfume-making with a modern look, and it is meant to appeal to both long-time fragrance fans and people who are new to the field. Each creation shows off a refined smell that combines high-quality ingredients with artistic expression. The launch of I’mRasasi also shows that the Rasasi Imtiyaz Group wants to grow its business around the world. It plans to do this by opening new stores in the Middle East, Europe, and Asia. At Beautyworld Middle East 2025, people can learn about how the brand comes up with new ideas and see a presentation that shows how Rasasi combines old and new ideas.