Rebel Wilson wants to help 'plus-size girls' with fashion

By Bang

Rebel Wilson wants to "impart [her] knowledge" of fashion on other "plus-size girls", because she used to struggle getting clothes that would fit her.

The 39-year-old actress has said she used to struggle to find clothes in stores that would fit her, but now that she's a Hollywood A-lister she has a "wardrobe full of custom Givenchy", and is much more fashion conscious than she used to be.

She said: "I remember I didn't even go to a friend's wedding in my 20s because I didn't know where to buy a dress in my size.

"Now I have a wardrobe full of custom Givenchy. My family is going to hate me for saying this, but they raid my closet because we wear similar sizes and they know I have the best fashion taste. I know what I'm talking about now. So I find that I impart a lot of my knowledge, especially to plus-size girls."

The 'Pitch Perfect' star launched her own clothing line, named Rebel Wilson x Angels, which caters to women sized 14-24, and has praised her own Hollywood glam team with helping her learn several "tips and tricks" when it comes to fashion.

Speaking to InStyle magazine, she said: "Through working with my stylist, Elizabeth Stewart, I've learned all these little tips and tricks - and they really work. Then you feel more comfortable when you have to dress up."

Meanwhile, the blonde beauty previously admitted she thinks it is her size that makes her funny.

She said: "There's something about me that people like laughing at."

Recalling the time she had an epiphany to pile on the pounds and focus on comedy, the star added: "I was like, 'Oh. That girl's getting a lot of laughs, a lot easier than me. What is it?' Because I don't think there's much difference in talent.

"And I remember distinctly thinking, 'I think it's because she's fatter'. And then, I don't know if it was mega-conscious, but I thought, 'How can I get more laughs? Maybe if I was a bit fatter ...' And then suddenly I was fatter, and doing comedy."