Reem Bin Karam to Speak at Russia’s Largest Interior and Design Exhibition

From December 11 to 14 Moscow will host the 7th Moscow Interior and Design Week — the largest industry exhibition in Russia. The headliner of the event will be Her Excellency Reem Bin Karam, Director General of the Irthi Contemporary Crafts Council and a recognized expert in cultural entrepreneurship and women’s leadership. The event will also feature Aisha Al Harmoudi, Head of Marketing and Events at the Irthi Contemporary Crafts Council.

Forty-six international companies from 15 countries — including Hungary, Italy, Saudi Arabia, Egypt, China, and Algeria — will participate in the 7th Moscow Interior and Design Week. Her Excellency Reem Bin Karam and Aisha Al Harmoudi will speak as part of the business program. Their session will focus on the “Formula of Good Taste”, where experts will discuss key industry trends and challenges: how professional designers create harmonious interiors by combining styles, shapes, textures, ornaments, and prints, as well as which methodologies and practices help develop a sense of style and build thoughtful, aesthetically pleasing spaces.

More than 200 Russian and international speakers will take part in the program. Among them are Zhu Xiaojie, designer and founder of the collectible furniture brand Opal; architect, urbanist, artist, and author of conceptual research projects and exhibition installations Lex ter Lau (Netherlands); and Carol Byings (Netherlands), co-founder and creative voice of a leading Dutch design company, among many others.

Her Excellency Reem Bin Karam has previously participated in the Moscow Interior and Design Week, including serving as curator of the UAE national pavilion at the sixth edition of the exhibition.

For many years, the Moscow Interior and Design Week has brought together industry representatives from around the world. In previous years, in addition to China, the UAE has also presented its national pavilion. As part of the 6th Moscow Interior and Design Week, exhibitors visited production sites in India, the UAE, Iran, and China.

For small brands, the Moscow Interior and Design Week is an opportunity to build a bridge to major markets, establish themselves within the professional community, and adopt best practices for their regions. Since 2022, more than four thousand Russian brands have showcased their products both online and offline, and the exhibition has welcomed over 730,000 visitors.