Rosie Huntington-Whiteley's 'post-pregnancy' acne

By Bang

Rosie Huntington-Whiteley has revealed her skin hasn't been the same since becoming a new mum.

The 31-year-old model welcomed son Jack - who she has with fiance Jason Statham - into the world in June 2017 and she admitted her skin has never been the same since she had a baby.

Speaking to Refinery29, Rosie said: "At the moment, I'm really struggling with my skin - I've been dealing with post-pregnancy flare-ups for several months now."

But the 'Transformers: Dark of the Moon' actress has found having regular facials has helped with the break-outs.

She said: "What helps most is staying loyal to skin-care products that are gentle and effective. Oh, and regular facials, because I see incredible results in the brightness and tone of my skin after a facial."

The blonde beauty started her own beauty brand, Rose Inc, because she has wants to pass on the tips she's learned from experts over the years.

She said: "I've spent my modelling career working with some of the best industry artists and experts, and I've learned so much from them. I started Rose Inc. in the hopes that others could learn from them as well."

Rosie is taking her beauty brand to Ireland stage later this month to present her first masterclass alongside Instagram-famous make-up experts Katie Jane Hughes and Nikki DeRoest, and she's hoping the session will be inspirational.

She said: "The three of us will be talking to a roomful of women - a small community of like-minded beauty lovers - about our personal career journeys and how we got to where we are today. My hope is that there will be a few budding make-up artists in the crowd who can feel inspired by the stories they hear."