RTA produces documentary about Etihad Museum

The Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) has produced a documentary about Etihad Museum to commemorate ‘The Year of Zayed’.

The documentary narrates the story of the landmark building that was constructed according to the directives of Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai HH Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum at the historic location at which the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, the late Sheikh Rashid bin Saeed Al Maktoum and the founding Rulers of the Emirates signed a declaration in 1971 on the formation of the UAE.

The RTA said that in collaboration with the Government of Dubai Media Office (GDMO), the documentary will be made available on GDMO’s YouTube channel and RTA’s website, apart from various social media channels of GDMO. It will later be distributed to local TV channels for wider broadcast.

Director General and Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Roads and Transport Authority HE Mattar Mohammed Al Tayer said that RTA was honoured to participate in the development of the museum. The documentary aims to preserve the memory of the construction of this major national monument.

The hour long documentary tracks the various stages of the development of the AED600milion museum built on an area of 26,000 square metres - from the initial design to the official inauguration of the building.

The Etihad Museum was officially opened by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid and Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan along with Members of the Federal Supreme Council and Rulers of the Emirates who took a photo near the UAE flag pole at the location similar to the photograph taken by the founding fathers on Union Day.

The inauguration of the Etihad Museum coincided with the celebration of the 45th UAE National Day on 2nd December 2016.

The documentary features interviews with members of The Museum's Advisory Committee including the Chairman of the Committee HE Mohamed Ahmed Al Mur; Minister for Cabinet Affairs and The Future HE Mohammed bin Abdullah Al Gergawi; Minister of Health and Prevention and Chairman of the Dubai Culture and Arts Authority Abdul Rahman bin Mohammed Al Owais; Minister of State for Foreign Affairs HE Dr. Anwar bin Mohammed Gargash; Director General and Chairman of the Board of Executive Directors of RTA HE Mattar Al Tayer and a number of senior executives who played key roles in the various phases of the construction, preparation and operation of the Museum.

In the documentary, Al Mur highlights the symbolic importance of the location of the Museum, and the role played by the founding fathers in the UAE’s development journey.

Al Gergawi said that the Museum is an important monument for the UAE as it is the place where the late Sheikh Zayed was elected as the first President and the late Sheikh Rashid as the first Vice President of the UAE.

It was also the place where the Declaration of the Union was signed and the foundation of the UAE was formalised as well as the place where the UAE flag was first hoisted.

Al Owais said that he had asked Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid about the feelings that standing in the same place where the Declaration of the Union was signed 45 years evoked in him.

His Highness answered that he was proud of the nation’s achievements following its Union and was thinking about what can be achieved in the next 45 years.

Dr. Anwar Gargash highlighted the values like tolerance that the Museum celebrated and the stories that were a part of it. The monument, he said, reflects the spirit of the founding fathers and the vision of the UAE’s leadership.