RTA Resumes Seasonal Bus Services and Tourist Abra Rides for Global Village Visitors

Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) has resumed operations on four dedicated bus routes serving Global Village, marking the start of its 29th season (2024–2025).

The four bus routes connecting to Global Village are as follows: Route 102 from Rashdiya Bus Station, operating every 60 minutes; Route 103 from Union Bus Station, every 40 minutes; Route 104 from Al Ghubaiba Bus Station, also every 60 minutes; and Route 106 from Mall of the Emirates Bus Station, running every 60 minutes as well.

Coach buses are deployed on these routes to ensure a comfortable, safe, and enjoyable transit experience for visitors and families traveling to and from Global Village.

During the 2023 – 2024 season, RTA’s Global Village bus service served 573,759 passengers, up from 448,716 in the previous season (2022 – 2023), reflecting a 22% increase in ridership.

Tourist Abra Services

RTA has also resumed its popular tourist abra services within the Global Village for the 2024 – 2025 season, deploying two electric-powered abras to serve guests throughout the season.

Committed to providing abra services at the start of each Global Village season, RTA has seen consistent visitor interest in this service, which has been instrumental in enhancing the tourism experience within the Global Village, offering guests a blend of comfort and enjoyment.

