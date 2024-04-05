Saint Honore Paris Launches Exclusive Limited Edition Jewelry For A Cause, In Support Of Dubai Autism Center

Saint Honore Paris, the renowned French luxury brand, celebrated the successful launch of their limited-edition diamond jewelry collection at Maison Luxe, a multi-brand luxury boutique at Dubai Mall. This launch marks the successful initiative with the Dubai Autism Center. The collaboration aimed to raise awareness about autism through a specially crafted collection of limited-edition diamond jewelry pieces.

Embracing the values of inclusivity, Saint Honore Paris launched an exclusive necklace and bracelet collection with a ribbon-shaped charm featuring a puzzle motif adorned with a sparkling diamond. The universally recognized puzzle emblem serves as a gentle reminder that each individual, much like a puzzle, is uniquely shaped, with their own story waiting to be discovered.

Adding a vibrant touch to the evening, Saint Honore Paris also presented the collaboration with PAPA U, a brand founded by a gifted artist. Further supporting the message of inclusivity and raising awareness about autism.

This collaboration beautifully intertwined the world of luxury, and social responsibility. By combining their expertise - Saint Honore Paris and the Dubai Autism Center highlighted the power of collective action to create awareness about autism.

Proceeds from the sale of this exclusive collection will be donated to the Dubai Autism Center.

About Saint Honore Paris:

SAINT HONORÉ PARIS, a symbol of prestige and elegance, embodies the Parisian joie de vivre as a hallmark of its identity. Conceived at the legendary Parisian address - Rue Saint-Honoré, and rooted in the heart of the City of Lights, the city of Paris remains the first source of inspiration for Saint Honoré. SAINT HONORÉ today has evolved into a luxury lifestyle brand and by virtue of its innovative designs it has coveted the interest of royalties and fashion connoisseurs alike.

About Dubai Autism Center:

Founded in 2001, Dubai Autism Center is the largest, most innovative and comprehensive nonprofit organization in the United Arab Emirates serving children with Autism Spectrum Disorders.

