Saudi Arabia:Shawwal crescent not sighted, Eid on Wednesday

The Shawwal crescent moon was not sighted on Monday evening, Ramadan 29, announced Saudi Arabia’s Supreme Court.

Tuesday will be the final day of the holy month, and Eid Al-Fitr celebrations will commence on Wednesday, April 10.

Eid Al-Fitr prayer will take place across the Kingdom on Wednesday shortly after sunrise, with thorough arrangements made to accommodate worshippers for the annual Eid prayer.

Saudi Minister of Islamic Affairs, Dawah, and Guidance Sheikh Abdullatif Al-Asheikh recently issued directives to hold Eid Al-Fitr prayers 15 minutes after sunrise, in accordance with the Umm Al-Qura calendar.

In a circular, the minister said Eid Al-Fitr prayers should be conducted at the designated open prayer grounds, as well as in all mosques except for those adjacent to prayer grounds.

He emphasized the importance of early preparations for holding Eid Al-Fitr prayers in the designated prayer grounds and mosques, ensuring all necessary services, including maintenance, cleaning, and operation, are in place so that worshippers can perform their rituals with ease and comfort.

Mohammed Aslam, employed at a travel agency in Riyadh, told Arab News: “Eid Al-Fitr is a joyful and blessed occasion. It is a day when Allah Almighty bestows rewards upon all believers who have sincerely dedicated their time during the holy month of Ramadan to invoke His goodwill.”

Majed Abdullah Al-Hedayan, a lawyer in Riyadh, said: “The moon sighting signifies the conclusion of Ramadan, and the week-long festivity introduces the most celebratory occasion in the Islamic calendar, with families arranging gatherings, feasts, exchanging gifts, and sweets.

“As the day unfolds, individuals visit friends and family to exchange greetings and partake in the joyful moments. We celebrate with our relatives. Additionally, some families reserve istirahas (resorts) and arrange family gatherings to share in the joyous occasion,” he added.

Earlier, on Sunday, Saudi Arabia’s Supreme Court called upon all Muslims throughout the Kingdom to sight the Shawwal crescent moon on Monday evening, Ramadan 29, corresponding to April 8.

In its announcement, the court urged any individual who observes the Shawwal crescent with the naked eye or through telescopes to report it to the nearest court and record their testimony.

Ramadan commenced in Saudi Arabia and in most Arab and other countries on March 11.

Eid Al-Fitr is the holiday celebrated for the first five days of Shawwal, the 10th month of the Islamic Hijri calendar.

