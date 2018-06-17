Sawab Center launches Fathers’ Day campaign

The Sawab Center, a joint UAE-US digital communications hub to combat violent extremist ideologies online and promote positive alternatives, announced the launch of a new campaign on its social media platforms. Under the hashtag of #AboutAFather, the five-day campaign will run from June 17 - 21 in Arabic and English on Sawab’s Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, and YouTube platforms.

Sawab’s #AboutAFather campaign coincides with the celebration of Fathers’ Day in many Western countries on June 17 and in the Arab world on June 21. #AboutAFather will focus on the importance of fathers as role models in spreading the positive values of mercy, tolerance and hard work, among others. The campaign will also highlight the lives and examples of extraordinary fathers who fought to protect their families and preserve their communities in the face of conflict, violent extremism and other forms of oppression. In the converse, Sawab will relate cautionary tales of negligent fathers who allowed their children to join terrorist groups, or in one extreme example, even conspired to have the entire family, including young children, become suicide bombers and shed innocent blood.

#AboutAFather is the Sawab Center’s twenty-eighth social media campaign countering violent extremism and presenting positive alternatives to violent and divisive ideologies. Other Sawab campaigns have focused on terrorism’s devastation of families, communities, and ancient civilizations, as well as positive themes such as the merciful acts of Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) and the important contributions of women in preventing and resisting extremism and in advancing their societies.

Since its launch in July 2015, the Sawab Center has encouraged governments, communities, and individual voices to engage proactively to counteract online extremism. Over this time, the Center has given voice to the millions of people around the world who oppose violent extremist ideologies, while supporting efforts to expose terrorist groups’ brutality and criminal nature.