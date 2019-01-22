‘Scan Today, Not Tomorrow’ breast cancer awareness campaign launches

By Wam

The Ministry of Health and Prevention, MoHAP, has launched the first awareness and prevention campaign of 2019 for breast cancer screening, under the slogan 'Scan Today, Not Tomorrow'.

The campaign, which kicked-off on Sunday, will run to 24th January at Saqr Hospital in Ras Al Khaimah.

Launched in collaboration between the Hospitals Sector at the ministry and Saqr Public Hospital Ras Al Khaimah, the campaign will be running on a regular basis, in line with the ministry's strategy to provide the UAE’s population with comprehensive, excellent and innovative services. The campaign also seeks to attain objectives set out in UAE Vision 2021, specifically concerning the National Agenda to reduce cancer mortality.

Dr. Youssef Mohammed Al Serkal, Assistant Under-Secretary for the Hospitals Sector said, "launching ‘Scan Today, Not Tomorrow’ in cooperation with Saqr Hospital is in line with ministry’s efforts to achieve the goals outlined in the national agenda of UAE Vision 2021, by implementing a world-class healthcare system, focusing on prevention and reducing cancer rates."

Dr. Al Serkal highlighted that the campaign is a part of the ministry’s projects aiming to implement two initiatives approved by the Cabinet of Ministers in 2014, regarding the "National Periodic Health Screening" and "Cancer Screening", as part of its strategic efforts to promote prevention and awareness.

The campaign will target all women over 40, especially those who have not undergone screening for at least two years. It will include clinical examinations and mammograms supervised by a specialised medical team, in accordance with best international practices.

Dr. Muna Obaid Al Ayyan, General Surgeon and Breast Surgery Consultant, Head of Surgery at Saqr Hospital, said, "Cancer is one of the leading causes of death in the UAE, with breast cancer being the most common type among women, as well as the leading cause of cancer-related fatalities in women. It is one of the curable types of cancer if detected in its early stages."

A variety of awareness activities, including lectures and workshops on cancer and its prevention will be carried out in the ministry's health centres, and government entities.