'Scheherazade', a musical showcase at Global Village

By Wam

Dubai's Global Village announced its hosting of 'Scheherazade', a grand scale musical production of the classic tale of intrigue and adventure.

Produced by Ornina Arts Events and directed by Nasser Ibrahim, the musical will run daily (except for Fridays) until 3rd February 2019.

The musical will be performed on the Global Village’s main stage with three half-hour shows that start at 18:25, 20:25, and 22:25. More than 30 professional actors and dancers from Ornina Arts present the musical and bring out the beauty and joy of that special period in history, with creativity and innovative techniques making it relevant to audiences of all ages.

Bader Anwahi, Chief Executive Officer of Global Village, said, "We are committed to delivering the best family entertainment experience to our guests throughout the season. The vast variety of shows that we are hosting on a daily basis are already proving extremely popular among our guests.

Commenting on the production, Nasser Ibrahim, Director at Ornina Arts Events, said, "Scheherazade features opulent background vistas and scenes that depict the costumes, dance and arts of the Arab Golden Ages. This musical production took more than six months of preparation, from scenario writing, music composition, costumes and props design, and special video background preparation to choreography. We rehearsed the full show daily for weeks and poured in our vast collective experience to present the beauty and joy through a magical performance of this legendary tale. Our aim is to create uniquely impressive moments that will touch the heart of the audience."

The Global Village’s events shows and concerts are included in the entry ticket price of AED15.